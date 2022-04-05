ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windy Tuesday with Winter Chill

By Thomas Geboy
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Hey there, Utah hopefully it has been a terrific Tuesday! After fully-fledged spring weather to start the month, today will have more of a winter feel, mainly in northern Utah. A storm system has brought valley rain/snow and mountain snow, but the chance for wet weather in northern Utah will quickly come to an end through the afternoon while snow in the mountains may linger in spots until the early evening. It will continue to be windy across the board.

The wind advisories for northwestern Utah, Cache Valley, the Bear Lake, Bryce Canyon Country, and our northern mountains north of I-80 continue until 6 PM. The wind advisories for the central mountains and castle country go until midnight along with the High Wind Warning for SW Wyoming. The High Wind Warnings for the western Uinta basin and parts of Castle Country go until 9 PM. Winds will be strong out of the northwest with sustained winds in most spots between 20-30 mph, even for areas not within the advisories or warnings. Gusts could reach upwards of 50-60 mph.

Temperatures will vary quite drastically across the state today. In northern Utah where we’ve had the wet weather and clouds, daytime highs will struggle to climb through the 40s along the Wasatch Front and with the winds, it will feel like the 30s throughout the afternoon. Meanwhile, by the time you get south of I-70, it will be a windy and spring-like day with daytime highs near what we saw yesterday.

Delta airline pilots to picket at SLC airport over ‘fatiguing’ schedules

Most in southern Utah will top out in the 60s and 70s as St. George makes it back into the low 80s. As we go into tonight the strong northwesterly flow will bring a chill to the entire state. Overnight lows will fall to near or below freezing in most locations except for lower elevations in southern Utah like St. George and Lake Powell. There are freeze warnings for the Castle Valley and the eastern Uinta Basin as lows could drop to anywhere between 23-28°. Temperatures this low could kill crops so take action now.

Winds will gradually ease throughout the day in most spots, but it will still be breezy early on. Winds will remain strong most of the day in southern Utah, especially in Washington County where some enhanced canyon winds will be possible. Daytime highs will be below average in most locations with highs in the low 50s for the Wasatch Front and mainly 50s and 60s down south. Skies will be mostly sunny across the state.

As high pressure sets up shop, temperatures will continue to warm for the rest of the week with highs going to slightly above average Thursday and about 10 degrees above average by Friday with more sunshine. Looking further ahead, we are likely to see a bit of a cool down this weekend with the potential of wet weather early next week, but it’s just something to keep an eye on for now. Stay tuned!

