Animals

Fox bites man, putting Capitol Hill on high alert

By KEVIN FREKING, Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Capitol Hill has a fox problem. And that’s not the lead-in to a joke. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Calif., learned firsthand Monday evening while walking to the Capitol for votes. Now he’s undergoing a series of four rabies shots out of an abundance of...

