Mercedes Teases us with 2023 EQS SUV Images Before Release

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is undoubtedly one of the most hotly anticipated cars in American history. With the already well-proven C8 mid-engine chassis, the addition of the most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 engine ever put in a production car has car enthusiasts all over the world ready to write a check. Though we don’t have any pricing yet, we know what the first one sold for. It was auctioned for over three million dollars. Now, its convertible counterpart is going to auction, too.

BUYING CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO