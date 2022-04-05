ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Mercedes Teases us with 2023 EQS SUV Images Before Release

By Dan Mayfield
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mercedes is teasing the new EQS SUV with one dark image before its full premiere on April...

Road & Track

This Is the First Official Image of Ferrari's Purosangue SUV

Ferrari today released the first official image of its long-awaited SUV, the Purosangue. The company published a teaser photo of the vehicle's front end to Instagram, giving us a clear look at its design scheme. Interestingly, the car shown by Ferrari looks to be an exact match to the vehicle seen in leaked spy shots published on the web in February 2022.
TechCrunch

Mercedes-Benz shows off the interior of the 2023 EQS SUV

The interior cabin incorporates both wood and leather to create a “lounge-like” ambiance. Mercedes will allow customers to customize the interior in seven different color combinations. It will also offer optional third-row seating and an electrically adjustable second row, allowing the EQS SUV to transport up to seven people. Other notable features include a Dolby Atmos sound system and an air filtration system that incorporates a HEPA filter to prevent pollen and dust from entering the cabin.
MotorBiscuit

2021 Ford F-150 vs. 2022 Toyota Tundra: Pickup Truck Battle

The 2021 Ford F-150 truck needs no introduction, but is the 2022 Toyota Tundra about to take over? While the newly redesigned 2022 Tundra has really stepped up its game for this year, the F-150 pickup truck seems to inch ahead in a few areas. Comparing the 2021 Ford F-150...
MotorBiscuit

6 Things We Hate About the Ford F-150

How could we hate the top-selling vehicle in America? It’s not that we dislike the Ford F-150; we think you should know some of the drawbacks to driving this truck. Every vehicle gives you some reasons to hate parts of what it gives you, and the top truck in the market isn’t any different.
insideevs.com

Chevrolet Teases Equinox EV Compact SUV

Chevrolet released a new teaser of the upcoming all-electric 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV crossover/SUV. The simulated images present a blue car (compared to red and silver images shown in January), with an interesting thing - a white roof and mirrors. It suggests that there will be a two-tone color option.
Complex

ASAP Rocky Teases AWGE and Mercedes-Benz Collaboration

The AWGE team has something official on the way involving Mercedes-Benz. Tuesday, ASAP Rocky made a somewhat rare appearance on Instagram to share a clip of a chromed out AWGE logo, as well as multiple images of pieces (including jackets) carrying both AWGE and Mercedes-Benz insignia. “HISTORY IN DA MAKING,”...
MotorBiscuit

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS Luxury Electric SUV Is More American Than You Expect

An exciting new electric SUV from Mercedes-Benz is on the way. The EQS SUV might sound a bit confusing because we have the EQS electric sedan. This new vehicle could be the luxury SUV you want to drive. The Mercedes-Benz name has stood for the height of luxury driving qualities and opulence for generations. Even though this is a European company, the new Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is much more American than you might anticipate.
MotorAuthority

We hitch a ride in the Mercedes EQS SUV as Benz christens Ala. battery plant

Mercedes-Benz will expand the EQS electric-car lineup in the 2023 model year with a new EQS SUV. The battery-powered crossover promises a lot—perhaps 350 miles of battery range or more, emissions-free driving, a palatial interior with a relentlessly informative set of displays dubbed Hyperscreen—and after a first ride along in the vinyl-disguised crossover, we think it also promises to put a sell-by date on the Alabama-built gas-powered GLS and GLE crossovers, too.
MotorBiscuit

Is the 2022 Ford F-150 or 2022 Chevy Silverado a Better Buy?

The 2022 Ford F-150 and 2022 Chevy Silverado are two of the best fulll-size trucks you can buy. They’re both large pickups with lloads of features and impressive specs. So which one is a better buy, the 2022 Ford F-150 or the 2022 Chevy Silverado? Let’s take a look at how much they each cost and what you’ll get for each.
hypebeast.com

The Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team eBike Is a $4,500 USD Work of Art

Mercedes-Benz‘s EQ division is responsible for the all-electric EQS and many other EVs that fall under the new moniker, but now it has turned its hand to creating a special eBike. Teaming up with n+, Mercedes-Benz collaborated internally with Mercedes-EQ‘s Formula E Team to create the team bike, drawing upon knowledge from road cars and Formula E racers to create one of the sleekest eBikes on the market.
MotorBiscuit

First C8 Corvette Z06 Convertible Heads to Auction, as Is Tradition

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is undoubtedly one of the most hotly anticipated cars in American history. With the already well-proven C8 mid-engine chassis, the addition of the most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 engine ever put in a production car has car enthusiasts all over the world ready to write a check. Though we don’t have any pricing yet, we know what the first one sold for. It was auctioned for over three million dollars. Now, its convertible counterpart is going to auction, too.
MotorBiscuit

Why Isn’t the 2023 C8 Corvette Z06 Supercharged?

Saying sports car enthusiasts are excited for the C8 Corvette Z06 is a bit like saying kids enjoy Halloween candy. It’s true, but it’s also a significant understatement. The 2023 Z06 is shaping up to be a full-on American supercar, not just a track-ready sports car. And this high-powered Corvette does so without supercharged benefits. But why did Chevy decide to ditch the blower for the mid-engine generation? As it happens, tradition—as well as performance and spectacle.
MotorBiscuit

Why Do U-2 Spy Planes Need Dodge Chargers?

The US Air Force just completed an unusual purchase of two white Dodge Chargers. It then sent them off to a US base in the UK. Are they for driving around the top brass, or something to do with American dignitaries? No, they are needed to assist the U-2 spy planes that use the base to run high-altitude reconnaissance missions.
