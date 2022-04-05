ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Firstrade Adds Crypto Trading In The US

By Renato Capelj
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Firstrade Securities announced the addition of cryptocurrency trading. The development comes as the trading fintech looks to bolster its current offer, which includes the commission-free...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $400M Of 3 Stocks

Although U.S. stocks traded mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

ApeCoin Emerges As The Most-Traded Crypto By Ethereum Whales

ApeCoin APE/USD has emerged as the most traded cryptocurrency by the 1,000 biggest Ethereum ETH/USD wallets in the past 24 hours, as at press time late Sunday. What Happened: ApeCoin also stood second among the top ten purchased tokens as well as the most used smart contracts by the Ethereum whales, according to data from cryptocurrency data platform WhaleStats.
MARKETS
Benzinga

EQT Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on EQT EQT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Executives Buy Over $30M Of 3 Stocks

Although the Nasdaq jumped more than 200 points on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
#Cryptocurrency#Firstrade Securities#Fintech#U S Firstrade
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In General Electric Stock At Its Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

GE stock hit its pandemic low of $5.48 on May 13, 2020. In July 2021, GE completed a 1-for-8 reverse stock split, boosting the share price to above $100. Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

