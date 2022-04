Do you know how many graduates Carroll College has produced in nursing, allied health, and other related health and helping fields over the past ten years? The answer is: 405 nursing; 286 health science/pre-med; 118 community and/or public health; 197 psychology; 535 biology, chemistry, biochemistry, molecular biology, and health education; and 148 anthrozoology graduates, for a total of 1,689 graduates! In addition, Carroll has a 20-plus year record of an 80-85% acceptance rate of pre-med graduates to medical school, which is far above the national average of 41%.

HELENA, MT ・ 23 DAYS AGO