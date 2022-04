It's been six months since Ryan Tepera talked about the Astros doing "some sketchy stuff over there," but the Astros are still making him pay for it. On Opening Day, the Astros welcomed Tepera to his new team in Southern California with back-to-back home runs by Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez in the eighth inning of a 3-1 win over the Angels on Thursday night.

