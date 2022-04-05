ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Megan Thee Stallion Plans to Go Makeup-Free Until Her 2022 Coachella Appearance

By Starr Bowenbank
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Megan Thee Stallion is letting her natural beauty shine through. On Tuesday (April 5), the “Savage” rapper told her Instagram followers that she will be giving her flawless makeup looks a rest for the next few weeks — or will try to, at the very least.

“I’m really gonna try not to wear makeup until Coachella,” Megan wrote, captioning a trio of photos consisting of a close-up of her makeup-free skin and two other images of her posing for a mirror picture in a Fashion Nova two-piece lounge set.

Should Megan follow through on her declaration, she has both fans and celebrity counterparts backing her — and her skin — up. Normani chimed in, giving Megan a compliment in the comments section and writing, “You’re so beautiful sisterrrrr.” SZA also hyped up her friend’s clear complexion, writing, “Ur skin !! Please tell us how we save ourselves.”

The rapper is scheduled to perform on Saturday at Coachella this year, which will take place during the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24. It will be her first-ever appearance at Coachella following the festival’s brief hiatus due to the pandemic.

Megan’s makeup-free look is a 180 from her Grammys glam on Sunday night. She walked the red carpet wearing a cheetah-print Roberto Cavalli gown and went for a smoky cat eye and nude lip combo, which she kept after switching to a black Versace gown alongside “Sweetest Pie” collaborator Dua Lipa while presenting during the ceremony. The onstage moment served as an homage to Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston’s twin moment at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards.

See Megan’s makeup-free selfie below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
PopCrush

Megan Thee Stallion’s Oscars ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Performance Has Twitter Shook

Megan Thee Stallion managed to make “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” even more epic with a surprise performance of the smash hit Disney tune at the 2022 Oscars. On Sunday (March 27), Bruno himself — John Leguizamo — introduced his Encanto co-stars to the stage along with artists Becky G, Luis Fonsi, Mauro Castillo and Carolina Gaintán, who performed the song live for the very first time.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Normani
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Sza
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Roberto Cavalli
Person
Mariah Carey
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kid Trunks Shares Gruesome Photos After Getting Shot In The Face

Florida rapper Kid Trunks, best known for his affiliation to Members Only through XXXTentacion and Ski Mask the Slump God, revealed that he was shot over the weekend. The 21-year-old artist is recovering, sharing photos of his shooting wounds on social media. "Pray for me family," wrote Trunks on Instagram....
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kanye Told Kim K ‘He’s Going Away to Get Help’ and Will No Longer Harass Her and Pete, According to Page Six Source

Kanye West is attempting to right his wrongs. According to Page Six, the 44-year-old artist has informed Kim Kardashian of his plans to “go away to get help,” following a series of concerning and questionable antics. Insiders say Ye has also agreed to stop targeting his estranged wife on social media, and will no longer cyberbully her current boyfriend, Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Nova#Celebrity#Grammy Awards
POPSUGAR

Blue Ivy Stole the Show During Beyoncé's Oscars Performance

Beyoncé opened the 2022 Oscars in grand fashion, starting the night off with a rousing performance of her Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from the movie "King Richard." Clad in what can only be described as tennis ball-green, Beyoncé belted out the song from the movie about Serena and Venus Williams and their father, Richard Williams.
TENNIS
Urban Islandz

Tory Lanez Drops Pardi & Megan Thee Stallion Diss Track Referencing Offset & Cardi B

Tory Lanez fired shots at Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion in a new diss track. Just when most people thought 2022 was going to be a peaceful year devoid of unnecessary drama, Tory Lanez decided to flip the script and rehash his beef with Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine as he made a diss track dubbed “Cap”. It was loaded with insults about Pardi and some shade seemingly directed toward the “WAP” rapper.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Kanye West Reportedly Bought $275,000 Hermès Birkin Bag for Girlfriend Chaney Jones

Dating Kanye West has its perks. As pointed out by Page Six, the 44-year-old artist recently purchased an “extremely rare” Birkin bag for his new flame Chaney Jones. Sources tell the outlet Ye got the highly coveted Hermès piece from Privé Porter—a luxury bag specialists based in Miami. The bag, which Jones reportedly first requested, features silver metallic Chèvre leather with palladium hardware, and cost Ye a whopping $275,000.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

How A$AP Rocky Has ‘Stepped Up’ To Show Pregnant Rihanna He’ll Be An ‘Incredible Father’

A$AP Rocky is showing Rihanna what an amazing dad he’s going to be as the happy couple prepare to welcome their first child together. A$AP Rocky is showing Rihanna what an “incredible father” he’s going to be. As the lovebirds, both 33, prepare to welcome their first child together, a source close to the “F**kin’ Problems” rapper EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how he has “stepped up” for RiRi in every way.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna Rocks Cheeky ‘Baby Daddy’ Shirt On Lunch Date With A$AP Rocky: Photo

Rihanna made an adorably cheeky reference to her beau A$AP Rocky on Friday with a ‘baby daddy’ shirt as she showed off her ever-growing baby bump. That’s just my baby daddy! Rihanna made a sweet reference to her man, A$AP Rocky, while out on a date Friday, wearing a shirt showing Mickey and Minnie Mouse with the writing, “Who dat is? That’s jus my baby daddy.” The slogan, a direct reference to the 1997 hit “My Baby Daddy” by B-Rock and the Bizz, was splashed across the tee and was perfectly accessorized with RiRi’s oversized dollar sign gold necklace. The mom-to-be’s growing bump was seen under her cheeky shirt, and she paired the look with baggy jeans and sneakers with a beige, gray, and red colorway, also wearing an AWGE white-and-green trucker hat — as did A$AP.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Nipsey Hussle’s GF Lauren London Vows To Love Him Forever On 3rd Anniversary Of His Death

The late rap icon’s wife shared a photo of the ‘Victory Lap’ star along with a message commemorating their relationship. It’s been three years since Nipsey Hussle’s death at age 33. His wife Lauren London, 37, shared a photo of the rapper smiling along with a loving message to her late husband. The model and actress wrote that she’d always love Nipsey in the remembrance shared on her Instagram on Thursday March 31.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

780
Followers
1K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy