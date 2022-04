MIDDLETON (CBS) – A father identified as Paul Salvaggio is accused of stabbing his daughter and wife at a home in Middleton early Friday morning, critically wounding the 13-year-old girl. Police Chief Bill Sampson said they received a 911 call from his wife at the house on Stanley Road just after 6 a.m. for an “ongoing stabbing in progress.” Officers took the 54-year-old into custody and two people were rushed to Beverly hospital with stab wounds, a 54-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl. Police said they saw Salvaggio holding a large kitchen knife and he “had blood all over his hands and...

MIDDLETON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO