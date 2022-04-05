ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourbon & Beyond festival is back with Pearl Jam, Brandi Carlile, more

By Danica Daniel
New York Post
 3 days ago

We’ll drink to that.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down music festivals and artist tours across the globe, Bourbon & Beyond is set to return with a slew of A-list headliners, including Pearl Jam, Brandi Carlile, Greta Van Fleet, St. Vincent, Jack White, Alanis Morissette, Yola, Kings of Leon, Chris Stapleton and many more.

The four-day festival will run from Sept. 15 through 18 at the Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. Each of the four days will feature two headliners from rock, Americana, bluegrass, blues and alt-rock.

“We really captured lightning in a [bourbon] bottle with this lineup,” said LA-based producer Danny Wimmer in a statement. “Honestly, it’s one of the best-billed festivals in 2022.”

The jam-packed roster for the festival — which welcomed 91,000 fans in 2019 — features:

Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

Jack White, Alanis Morissette, Father John Misty, The Revivalists, Japanese Breakfast, Shakey Graves, Jimmie Vaughan, Shovels & Rope, Buffalo Nichols, Hannah Wicklund, Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers, Hogslop String Band and Tyler Boone

Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

Kings of Leon, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Courtney Barnett, Charley Crockett, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Houndmouth, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Eric Gales, S.G. Goodman, Hogslop String Band, Jocelyn & Chris Arndt, Missy Raines & Allegheny and Tray Wellington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LxhI1_0f0PZ7LD00 Greta Van Fleet, Chris Stapleton and Brandi Carlile have all been announced as headliners for the 2022 Bourbon & Beyond festival.Getty Images Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 :

Pearl Jam, Greta Van Fleet, St. Vincent, Crowded House, Cold War Kids, Elle King, Drive-By Truckers, JP Saxe, Robert Randolph Band, Reignwolf, The National Parks, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Jon Stickley Trio, Missy Raines & Allegheny, Matilda Marigolds

Sunday, Sept. 18:

Chris Stapleton, The Doobie Brothers (50th Anniversary with Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, Tom Johnston and John McFee ) , Caamp, Marcus King, Yola, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Jukebox the Ghost, Boy & Bear, Madison Cunningham, Gin Wigmore, Sierra Hull, The Blue Stones, Jake Blount, Bella White, Jon Stickley Trio and NEEDTOBREATHE.

“Bourbon and Beyond is definitely one we are looking forward to,” said Caleb Followill of Kings of Leon.  “It has amazing food and obviously the best stuff to drink, I love both of those things. And sharing the stage over the four days with friends like Pearl Jam and Chris Stapleton makes us even more excited about it. We can’t wait!”

Bourbon & Beyond will be Pearl Jam’s first Louisville show since 1994 and only the fourth time they’ve played in Kentucky. Tickets for the festival are on sale now , with packages starting at $99.99.

