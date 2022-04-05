Letters to the Editor — April 6, 2022

The Issue: The Biden administration’s decision to end a Trump-era border policy to manage COVID.

While the Biden administration has piled one failure on another, without shifting when they hurt Americans, one of the most egregious is ending Title 42 ( “Biden opens the Title 42 floodgate,” Miranda Devine, April 4).

This is opening the doors to any and all to easily storm our borders. Drugs are coming in, killing our citizens.

But the absolute worst part is that we are giving up our country to lawlessness. This present government circumvents our nation’s laws.

We will continually have COVID with us, and many other diseases that the United States has conquered, by allowing non-tested people in.

Wake up, America, while we still have a country. Call and write your members of Congress and the White House before it is too late.

Joann Mirone

Old Greenwich, Conn.

Scrapping Title 42 not only threatens a rise of COVID infections , but also risks public safety.

The influx of unaccompanied minors is a ripe recruiting target for MS-13 and other violent street gangs.

Richard Reif

Queens

A World Atlantic Airways plane thought to be bringing illegal migrants from El Paso, Texas, via Oklahoma City, Okla., landed at White Plains airport at 11:13 p.m. Sunday.Christopher Sadowski

The Biden administration is planning on ending the Title 42 public health order in May .

Title 42 gives our border authorities the power to immediately deport illegal aliens at the border due to COVID concerns.

In February alone, 55% of the illegal immigrants encountered at the southwest border were expelled as a result of Title 42.

This decision defies all logic at a time when the BA.2 COVID variant is spreading and Dr. Anthony Fauci is hinting at even more lockdowns.

The expected flood of even more illegal immigrants will further depress the wages of our blue-collar workers and further strain our schools and health-care facilities, all in the name of increasing the number of potential future Democratic voters.

The Democratic Party used to be the party of the working class. What happened?

Kenneth Fitzgerald

Hicksville

Currently, we are bracing for a surge in the latest highly contagious variant of COVID that has already spiked in the United Kingdom and other countries. We are already seeing early signs of it here.

Logic would dictate that we continue Title 42, a safeguard that was already in place to help protect us from a flood of sick migrants entering the country.

But no. The Biden administration, in its infinite wisdom, has decided to yank Title 42 at this time, precisely in advance of the expected spring surge in the number of crossings. This is yet another reminder of what little regard our government has for the health and safety of its citizens.

Shame on the CDC for sounding the COVID “all clear” at this time, thereby providing cover to the White House to proceed with this madness.

Sarah Seligsohn

Glenview, Ill.

Devine has her eye sharply focused on the Biden disasters.

There is no southern border. We have no sovereignty. The words “American citizen” are as outdated as the word “dinosaur.”

Ending Title 42 will allow millions more illegals to enter and live among us, regardless of health status, while we continue to mask up toddlers and small children.

Where’s the science in that? I can hardly wait for the next “health emergency” and a new crackdown on us, coming this fall — just before the election.

Susan Kerr

Stony Brook

The Biden administration is hellbent on rescinding Title 42, a Trump-era policy to limit the number of illegal aliens.

That rule worked well because the word went out that the border was less porous and getting caught meant immediate expulsion. But Biden has an infantile hatred for former President Donald Trump and wants no vestige of his years in office to remain.

He is also dominated by activist leftists who want illegals here and will provide all benefits in hopes that the illegals remain and ultimately vote Democrat.

Rich Klitzberg

Boca Raton, Fla.

Want to weigh in on today’s stories? Send your thoughts (along with your full name and city of residence) to letters@nypost.com. Letters are subject to editing for clarity, length, accuracy and style.