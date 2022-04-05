ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Letters to the Editor — April 6, 2022

By Post readers
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The Issue: The Biden administration’s decision to end a Trump-era border policy to manage COVID.

While the Biden administration has piled one failure on another, without shifting when they hurt Americans, one of the most egregious is ending Title 42 ( “Biden opens the Title 42 floodgate,” Miranda Devine, April 4).

This is opening the doors to any and all to easily storm our borders. Drugs are coming in, killing our citizens.

But the absolute worst part is that we are giving up our country to lawlessness. This present government circumvents our nation’s laws.

We will continually have COVID with us, and many other diseases that the United States has conquered, by allowing non-tested people in.

Wake up, America, while we still have a country. Call and write your members of Congress and the White House before it is too late.

Joann Mirone
Old Greenwich, Conn.

Scrapping Title 42 not only threatens a rise of COVID infections , but also risks public safety.

The influx of unaccompanied minors is a ripe recruiting target for MS-13 and other violent street gangs.

Richard Reif
Queens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1avain_0f0PZ5Zl00 A World Atlantic Airways plane thought to be bringing illegal migrants from El Paso, Texas, via Oklahoma City, Okla., landed at White Plains airport at 11:13 p.m. Sunday.Christopher Sadowski

The Biden administration is planning on ending the Title 42 public health order in May .

Title 42 gives our border authorities the power to immediately deport illegal aliens at the border due to COVID concerns.

In February alone, 55% of the illegal immigrants encountered at the southwest border were expelled as a result of Title 42.

This decision defies all logic at a time when the BA.2 COVID variant is spreading and Dr. Anthony Fauci is hinting at even more lockdowns.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FdaeD_0f0PZ5Zl00 GOP-led states sue to stop Biden’s CDC from scrapping Title 42 border policy

The expected flood of even more illegal immigrants will further depress the wages of our blue-collar workers and further strain our schools and health-care facilities, all in the name of increasing the number of potential future Democratic voters.

The Democratic Party used to be the party of the working class. What happened?

Kenneth Fitzgerald
Hicksville

Currently, we are bracing for a surge in the latest highly contagious variant of COVID that has already spiked in the United Kingdom and other countries. We are already seeing early signs of it here.

Logic would dictate that we continue Title 42, a safeguard that was already in place to help protect us from a flood of sick migrants entering the country.

But no. The Biden administration, in its infinite wisdom, has decided to yank Title 42 at this time, precisely in advance of the expected spring surge in the number of crossings. This is yet another reminder of what little regard our government has for the health and safety of its citizens.

Shame on the CDC for sounding the COVID “all clear” at this time, thereby providing cover to the White House to proceed with this madness.

Sarah Seligsohn
Glenview, Ill.

Devine has her eye sharply focused on the Biden disasters.

There is no southern border. We have no sovereignty. The words “American citizen” are as outdated as the word “dinosaur.”

Ending Title 42 will allow millions more illegals to enter and live among us, regardless of health status, while we continue to mask up toddlers and small children.

Where’s the science in that? I can hardly wait for the next “health emergency” and a new crackdown on us, coming this fall — just before the election.

Susan Kerr
Stony Brook

The Biden administration is hellbent on rescinding Title 42, a Trump-era policy to limit the number of illegal aliens.

That rule worked well because the word went out that the border was less porous and getting caught meant immediate expulsion. But Biden has an infantile hatred for former President Donald Trump and wants no vestige of his years in office to remain.

He is also dominated by activist leftists who want illegals here and will provide all benefits in hopes that the illegals remain and ultimately vote Democrat.

Rich Klitzberg
Boca Raton, Fla.

Want to weigh in on today’s stories? Send your thoughts (along with your full name and city of residence) to letters@nypost.com. Letters are subject to editing for clarity, length, accuracy and style.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Daily Mail

Five Democratic Senators including Krysten Sinema launch bipartisan bill to BLOCK Biden lifting Title 42 unless there is a plan in place to secure the border

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, will propose a new bill on Thursday that would prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 without a plan in place to stop an expected surge of migrants at the border. Republicans oppose ending the public health order that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Trump#Covid#Americans#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
POLITICO

A day of punishment for Putin

With help from Bryan Bender, Joseph Gedeon, Maggie Miller and Connor O’Brien. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. As the Western world remains shaken by the massacres in Bucha, agencies across the Biden administration mobilized to deal Moscow one of the most comprehensive combinations of U.S. punishments since Russia mounted its invasion of Ukraine six weeks ago. Here are the major points of America’s latest response.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy