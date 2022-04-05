ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix actually added a short-ass movie category

By Emma Roth
The Verge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, Netflix actually added a “short-ass” movie category in response to Pete Davidson’s Saturday Night Live ode to movies shorter than an hour and 30 minutes. Netflix quote-tweeted the SNL rap on Twitter, casually saying “good idea” and linking to the new short-ass movie category on...

www.theverge.com

