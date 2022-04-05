ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flight Canceled? These Are Your Rights As A Traveler To Know

By Esme Murphy
CBS Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some of the thousands of air travelers stranded by cancellations and delays across the county are still trying to get home, which is raising questions about your rights as a passenger.

According to FlightAware.com , U.S. carriers cancelled or delayed more than 10,000 flights over the weekend. And that has caused a domino effect that still being felt.

“We got delayed in Phoenix on our Delta flight by an hour, and then we are trying to get to the U.P. of Michigan on Denver Air, and that doesn’t leave until 1:30, but they have nobody at the gate,” stranded passenger George Boline said.

Compared to travelers in other parts of the world, passengers in the U.S. have very few rights, which makes it all the more important to know which ones you do have.

Kyle Potter, editor of Thrifty Traveler , says airlines cut back dramatically during the pandemic; now with loads peaking, they don’t have enough planes or staffing. He says discount airlines can be even riskier because they have fewer flights.

“If an airline cancels your flight, they owe you the option of getting your money back — not a voucher, but actually getting you money back to your credit card,” Potter said.

There is one big exception — bad weather at either your departure or destination. But cancellations for bad weather someplace other than those locations, Potter says, you are still entitled to a refund. If the airline insists on trying to rebook you, you have the right to turn that down.

“Tell the airline agent over the phone or in person, ‘I would just like to cancel my reservation for a full refund. The Department of Transportation guarantees me that right,'” Potter said.

Airlines are actually also supposed to give you a refund for “significant” delays, though Potter says the Department of Transportation hasn’t defined what a “significant” delay actually means.

“So airlines have been left to decide what it is,” Potter said.

If you are stranded on the tarmac for more than two hours, the airline has to give you some something to eat and drink and they have to give you access to working toilets. More than three hours, they’re required to return you to the gate.

If your flight is delayed or cancelled when you are in Europe, that’s another story — they guarantee you compensation and they guarantee they will pay for you to get where you were going to go.

CBS Minnesota

