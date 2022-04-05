ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Heat Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 03:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, since they can be deadly locations in such conditions. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf of 4 to 6 feet with local sets to 7 feet. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Coast and Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will be highest on exposed west facing beaches.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will fall to around 1500-2000 feet early Tuesday morning.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara County, CA
Cars
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Cars
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
KIFI Local News 8

Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI) - We are expecting some of the windiest conditions we have seen in quite some time for both Monday and Tuesday.   Sustained wind speeds are expected to be between 30-45 mph for the Snake River Plain, Magic Valley, and mountain peaks in central ID and western WY.  Wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 The post Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Advisory
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
WDTN

Rain becoming snow overnight, cold start to weekend

Light rain showers this evening turning to some snow later tonight. A brief period of clear skies around midnight before clouds roll back in. Temperatures getting into the mid 30s for lows. Friday, a bit cooler with highs in the upper 40s, with light rain showers expected through the day. Saturday starts off with some snow that could amount to a dusting in the morning, but as temperatures warm up, snow will become rain. Sunday is drier and warmer with a high of 60. Next week, temperatures get into the 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...From 6 AM Sunday to 6 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-18 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Northern Humboldt Coast FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte and Northern Humboldt Coast Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 19:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-03 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County Strong Winds this Evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 40 mph. Occasional wind gusts above 55 mph are possible in northern Johnson County. * WHERE...Johnson County. * WHEN...This evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists are urged to exercise caution. Lightweight or high profile vehicles will be at risk of blowover on some roadways.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southeast Coastal Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 11:00:00 Expires: 2022-03-18 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southeast Coastal Plains; Southwest Coastal Plains and Mona Island RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE SOUTHERN COASTAL PLAINS OF PUERTO RICO .A pocket of drier air, with satellite-estimate precipitable water vapor values as low as 0.80 inches, is expected to reach the local islands during peak late morning and early afternoon hours. The timing will be critical, and relative humidity values are expected to fall into the mid to upper 30s, while local effects and sea breeze variations will promote winds exceeding 18 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Given the expected dry weather conditions and the current state of soils and fuels, critical fire danger conditions are anticipated, with highest impact across the southeastern coastal plains of Puerto Rico, where KBDI values continue well into the 700s. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR THE SOUTHERN COASTAL PLAINS OF PUERTO RICO The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 6 PM AST this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 014 and 027, which includes the southeast to southwest coastal plains of Puerto Rico. * WIND...Sustained winds exceeding 18 mph, with frequent stronger gusts to around 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values falling into the mid to upper 30s. * THUNDERSTORMS...None. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wilcox A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN WILCOX AND NORTH CENTRAL CONECUH COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Beatrice, or 16 miles northeast of Monroeville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Pine Apple around 1030 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Okaloosa; Santa Rosa FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Florida, including the following counties, Okaloosa and Santa Rosa. * WHEN...Until 530 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 218 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Niceville, Destin, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, Mary Esther, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine, Navarre, Shalimar, Cinco Bayou, Navarre Beach, Longwood, Eglin Village, Postil, Wynnehaven Beach, Seminole, Harper and Killingsworth Crossroads. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND HIGH FIRE DANGER IN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, AND 154 * AFFECTED AREA...Southern portion of Fire weather zone 151. Southern and eastern Fire weather zone 152. Lower and Middle Elevation of Southern Fire weather zone 154. * TIMING...11 AM until 7 PM. * WINDS...Southwest to west 20 to 25 mph, with gusts to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy