Santa Barbara County, CA

High Wind Warning issued for Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-05 20:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-06 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Drink...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wilcox A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN WILCOX AND NORTH CENTRAL CONECUH COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Beatrice, or 16 miles northeast of Monroeville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Pine Apple around 1030 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County Gusty winds expected today and tonight with areas of blowing dust West to northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to up to 45 mph, are expected today and tonight. This will cause difficulty for travel in spots, especially high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could also create lowered visibility. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 05:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...El Paso and Pueblo Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hi resolution guidance indicates the strongest winds will affect southwest El Paso county and northwest Pueblo county, which includes Fort Carson and Pueblo West. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
CROWLEY COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions, with high potential of sneaker waves. Breakers of 18 to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Black Range Foothills, Sierra County Lakes by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 13:38:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Black Range Foothills; Sierra County Lakes; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...For portions of southwest and south central New Mexico including Hidalgo, Grant, Luna, Dona Ana, and Sierra Counties. Area strongest wind will be west of the Rio Grande. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds will create hazardous driving conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around and minor damage to weak structures will be possible. Blowing dust may also become an issue which can reduce visibilities.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greenville Mountains, Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Greenville Mountains; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph. * WHERE...The mountains of northeast Georgia, western North Carolina, and Upstate South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Weak trees and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet soil conditions and recent rainfall will make it easier for weak trees to fall and impact powerlines.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Santa Ynez Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 01:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-24 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Santa Ynez Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions. Roadways affected by dense fog may include State Routes 154 and 246.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...The Oklahoma Panhandle, northern half of the Texas Panhandle, and Gray and Wheeler Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Sheridan HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The strong winds are expected to gradually decrease this evening with gusts of as high as 35-40 mph possible through the overnight hours.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 18:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, AND 154 Gusty, west to northwest winds will continue this evening but with RH values rising well above critical thresholds, the Red Flag Warning has been allowed to expire.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to between 40 and 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley and Santa Monica Mountains. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 23:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Greene; Eastern Schenectady; Eastern Ulster; Southern Saratoga; Western Columbia; Western Dutchess; Western Rensselaer WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern Connecticut, the Greater Capital District, mid Hudson Valley and southern Taconics in eastern New York. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and recover cleared walkways and roads leading to slippery travel conditions.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Absaroka Mountains, Cody Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 02:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-09 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Cody Foothills Snow and Cold Returning This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton * WHAT...Period of snow late tonight and Sunday. Total snow accumulations are expected to range between 1 and 3 inches in the lower elevations, and 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...Cody Foothills and Absaroka Mountains. * WHEN...Tonight and Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists are urged to watch for rapid changes in visibility as well as slick and snow covered roads.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 03:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Jackson; Lawrence; Randolph FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT: Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Randolph, Lawrence and Jackson Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS: Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
JACKSON COUNTY, AR

