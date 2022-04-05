ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-05 20:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-06 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will fall to around 1500-2000 feet early Tuesday morning.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County Gusty winds expected today and tonight with areas of blowing dust West to northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to up to 45 mph, are expected today and tonight. This will cause difficulty for travel in spots, especially high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could also create lowered visibility. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to between 40 and 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley and Santa Monica Mountains. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara County, CA
Cars
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Cars
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wilcox A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN WILCOX AND NORTH CENTRAL CONECUH COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Beatrice, or 16 miles northeast of Monroeville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Pine Apple around 1030 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-11 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Choctaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 03:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Cover outdoor plants or bring them indoors. Target Area: Choctaw FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Choctaw County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Sensitive outdoor plants may be damaged if left unprotected from the cold.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wind Advisory#The Heat Advisory
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 04:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Washington and Coastal Hancock Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 03:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Jackson; Lawrence; Randolph FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT: Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Randolph, Lawrence and Jackson Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS: Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong west to east longshore current expected. * WHERE...Coastal Brunswick County. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Saturday through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Big Hole Mountains, Caribou Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 01:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-09 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Big Hole Mountains; Caribou Range SNOW AND SLICK ROADS POSSIBLE THIS EVENING AND OVERNIGHT Snow is expected to develop later today across the portions of the Caribou Range and Big Holes. This will continue through the overnight hours...with over 4 inches possible above 6500 feet. This could cause travel issues...including over Pine Creek Pass. If you have plans tonight in these areas, stay abreast of the latest forecasts and road conditions.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Davidson, Stanly by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Davidson; Stanly FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures between 30 and 32 degrees will result Sunday morning. * WHERE...Davidson and Stanly Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing Sunday morning.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bergen by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 04:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bergen FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 5 AM EDT early this morning for portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following counties, in northeast New Jersey, Bergen and Hudson. In southeast New York, Rockland. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Loup Rivers Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Loup Rivers Basin RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR AREAS OF NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In NEZ209...Fire Weather Zone 209 Loup Rivers Basin. * Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Weather conditions could become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control.
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Baxter, Boone County Except Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 03:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Baxter; Boone County Except Southwest; Boone County Higher Elevations; Central and Southern Scott County; Cleburne; Conway; Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations; Faulkner; Fulton; Independence; Izard; Johnson County Higher Elevations; Marion; Newton County Higher Elevations; Newton County Lower Elevations; Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Northern Polk County Higher Elevations; Northern Scott County; Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations; Northwest Yell County; Perry; Pope County Higher Elevations; Searcy County Lower Elevations; Sharp; Southeast Van Buren County; Southern Johnson County; Southern Pope County; Southern and Eastern Logan County; Stone; Van Buren County Higher Elevations; Western and Northern Logan County; White; Yell Excluding Northwest FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT: Near or sub-freezing temperatures expected. * WHERE: Portions of central, northern, and western Arkansas. * WHEN: Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS: Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Loess Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Loess Plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR AREAS OF SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR AREAS OF SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Fire Weather Watch FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * Affected Area...In NEZ219...Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Weather conditions could become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control.
FRONTIER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-09 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid creating sparks if possible. Take notice of any local burn bans. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. * Timing...From noon MDT / 1 PM CDT through 7 PM MDT / 8 PM CDT. * Winds...Southwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Temperatures...Around 80. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Chisos Basin, Lower Brewster County, Presidio Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Chisos Basin; Lower Brewster County; Presidio Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER * AFFECTED AREA...Chisos Basin, Presidio Valley and Lower Brewster County. * TIMING...Sunday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy