ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

2 People, Including New Sewickley Police Officer, Injured In Interstate 79 Head-On Crash

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=029a71_0f0PY8KZ00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people, including a New Sewickley police officer, were injured in a head-on crash on Interstate 79 in Butler County, authorities said.

(Photo: NewsChopper2/KDKA)

In a Facebook post, the department said Corporal Gregory Carney was involved in a head-on crash while returning home from a training class in Meadville on Tuesday.

He sustained “serious injuries” and was taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh, the Facebook post said. The other driver, a 68-year-old woman from Erie, was flown to hospital following the crash near Lancaster Township.

State police said Carney was heading south on I-79 in a patrol vehicle when he lost control, crossed the median and hit a Jeep traveling northbound. State police said both drivers sustained “major injuries.”

In an updated release Wednesday, police said the woman was in stable condition after she was flown to the hospital and Carney had been released.

Carney’s silver SUV was found in the passing lane of Interstate 79 northbound. The woman’s vehicle, a white SUV, was found upside down in the median.

The Portersville fire chief, whose department assisted at the scene, told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso that Carney was driving the silver SUV. He added that the woman in the other SUV was conscious after the crash but had to be cut out of the vehicle.

State police are investigating.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

PA Dad Of Six Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash Along Route 147

A central Pennsylvania dad was killed in a crash along state route 147 on Wednesday morning, authorities say. The crash happened when a 2021 Dodge Charger heading north— at a high rate of speed— on South River Road/PA 147 in Reed Township, failed to navigate a curve— crossing over the double yellow line— striking a southbound 2006 Chrysler Town and Country in the 1500 block of the road on Mar. 16 around 4:40 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.
HALIFAX, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 People In Critical Condition After Being Ejected From Vehicle In Severe Rollover Crash

FOREST HILLS (KDKA) — A rollover crash has injured two people and shut down a street in Forest Hills. Two victims were ejected from the vehicle during the crash, according to Allegheny County police. They are now in critical condition. Officials say only one vehicle was involved in the crash on Ardmore Boulevard that happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle is completely turned over and sustained serious damage. Ardmore Boulevard is closed in both directions. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
FOREST HILLS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sewickley, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Accidents
Butler County, PA
Accidents
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Butler County, PA
City
New Sewickley Township, PA
City
Meadville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Erie, PA
Butler County, PA
Crime & Safety
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Killed After Crashing Into Logging Truck On Route 8

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman was killed after police said she crashed into a logging truck in Butler County. Route 8 was shut down near the intersection of Branchton Road in Slippery Rock Township and the Butler County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene Tuesday morning. Police said the crash happened just after 6 a.m. when 47-year-old Ruth Alben drove through a flashing red signal, failing to stop before getting onto Route 8. Police said she was then hit by the logging truck. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka) Her car was towed away from the scene on a flatbed. Route 8 has since reopened. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Kdka Tv News Staff#Newschopper2 Kdka#Jeep
YourErie

Police release cause of Springboro fatal fire

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police has released the cause of the fatal fire that claimed the lives of four people in Springboro last weekend. On April 1, four people lost their lives in a house fire in the 100 block of Union Street in Springboro. According to PSP, Assistant Deputy Fire Marshal Pifer has determined […]
SPRINGBORO, PA
13News Now

Multiple people injured after crash in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Four women were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Portsmouth on March 13. According to a tweet and additional information from the Portsmouth Police Department, the crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. near the 4000 block of Cedar Lane. Three women have injuries that aren't life...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

School Shooting In PA [DEVELOPING]

A school shooting has occurred in Pennsylvania, according to local authorities. One person was shot at Erie high school after a shooting broke out around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Apr. 5, according to Erie police. "The individual is in good condition and has been transported to the hospital," Erie police...
ERIE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police Find Missing 13-Year-Old Jordan Boyd

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A missing 13-year-old boy has been found safe, Pittsburgh police said. (Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police) Jordan Boyd has last been seen in Observatory Hill around 6 p.m. on Saturday, police said. Police did not say where Boyd was located, but said he was not harmed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

4-year-old thrown from car, taken to UPMC Altoona

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A child was rushed to UPMC Altoona after a single-vehicle crash into a ditch saw her being thrown from the Kia she was a passenger in. The crash happened on March 16 along Deveaux Street (Route 4004) in Carrolltown Borough when the driver was reportedly driving too fast for the […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Tractor Trailer Hauling Paint Overturns At Cranberry Twp. Turnpike Exit

By: Heather Lang/KDKA-TV News Staff CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A tractor trailer careened off the road and overturned on the side of the Pennsylvania Turnpike exit ramp in Cranberry Township on Monday morning. The crash happened after 10 a.m. at the westbound exit. (Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA) NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene where the trailer was on its side and the cab of the truck was flipped on its roof. The truck was hauling paint, some of which spilled at the scene. Officials have not yet said what caused the crash. (Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA) The driver was taken to the hospital for injuries. His condition is unknown. Turnpike officials say the ramp will close from 7 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Tuesday, so crews can clear the crash wreckage. They are recommending this detour: Follow State Route 8 north (6.6 miles) State Route 228 west (8.7 miles) towards Cranberry Twp. Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy