2 People, Including New Sewickley Police Officer, Injured In Interstate 79 Head-On Crash

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people, including a New Sewickley police officer, were injured in a head-on crash on Interstate 79 in Butler County, authorities said.

In a Facebook post, the department said Corporal Gregory Carney was involved in a head-on crash while returning home from a training class in Meadville on Tuesday.

He sustained “serious injuries” and was taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh, the Facebook post said. The other driver, a 68-year-old woman from Erie, was flown to hospital following the crash near Lancaster Township.

State police said Carney was heading south on I-79 in a patrol vehicle when he lost control, crossed the median and hit a Jeep traveling northbound. State police said both drivers sustained “major injuries.”

In an updated release Wednesday, police said the woman was in stable condition after she was flown to the hospital and Carney had been released.

Carney’s silver SUV was found in the passing lane of Interstate 79 northbound. The woman’s vehicle, a white SUV, was found upside down in the median.

The Portersville fire chief, whose department assisted at the scene, told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso that Carney was driving the silver SUV. He added that the woman in the other SUV was conscious after the crash but had to be cut out of the vehicle.

State police are investigating.