Southern Heritage Classic tickets on sale this Friday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tickets for the Southern Heritage Classic are scheduled to go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.Southern Heritage Classic organizers file lawsuit against JSU over school’s decision to pull out of games
This will be the 33rd annual football game between rivals Jackson State University and Tennessee State University. The two universities are scheduled to play against each other Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
Go to ticketmaster.com or call 1-(800)-745-3000 for tickets. Visit the Southern Heritage Classic website for more information.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0