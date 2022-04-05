ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Heritage Classic tickets on sale this Friday

By Destinee Hannah
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tickets for the Southern Heritage Classic are scheduled to go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

This will be the 33rd annual football game between rivals Jackson State University and Tennessee State University. The two universities are scheduled to play against each other Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Go to ticketmaster.com or call 1-(800)-745-3000 for tickets. Visit the Southern Heritage Classic website for more information.

