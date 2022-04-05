Twitter says no plans to reinstate Trump as Elon Musk takes seat on board

T here are no plans to reinstate former President Donald Trump 's Twitter account, the company insisted as Tesla CEO Elon Musk earned a seat on the board a day after he became the largest stakeholder.

"Twitter is committed to impartiality in the development and enforcement of its policies and rules," the social media giant told the Daily Mail on Tuesday. "Our policy decisions are not determined by the Board or shareholders, and we have no plans to reverse any policy decisions."



Trump was suspended from Twitter, as well as other social media platforms, following the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Twitter said the permanent suspension was “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.“

"As always our Board plays an important advisory and feedback role across the entirety of our service. Our day to day operations and decisions are made by Twitter management and employees," Twitter added in its statement to the Daily Mail .

Prominent conservatives, such as firebrand Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, said the first step Musk should take at Twitter is to restore free speech policies to the platform and allow Trump to return from his suspension.

Musk will join Twitter 's board of directors, the company announced Tuesday , a day after disclosing that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO took a 9% stake in the social media company.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal welcomed Musk to the board on Tuesday morning, adding that in the "recent weeks" it has become apparent that he "would bring great value to our Board."

"Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!" Musk said on Twitter on Tuesday morning.



Twitter announced Tuesday evening that it is testing an edit feature, something about which Musk polled people on the platform.

The Washington Examiner reached out to Twitter for a statement but did not receive a response back.