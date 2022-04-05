ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The nine biggest Twitter bans and suspensions that Elon Musk could try to overturn

By Nihal Krishan
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BXdqe_0f0PXqbj00

Billionaire Elon Musk is expected to make significant changes to Twitter after acquiring a major stake in the social media giant and joining its board of directors, with an eye on free speech and banned accounts.

At the end of March, Musk created a poll on Twitter asking users if they believe Twitter adheres to free speech principles, which he said are essential to a functioning democracy. Approximately 70% of the over 2 million people who responded to the poll said, "No."

Prominent conservatives, such as firebrand Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, said the first step Musk should take at Twitter is to restore free speech policies to the platform and allow former President Donald Trump to return from his suspension.

Here are some of the most well-known individuals and organizations that have been banned from Twitter for violating the platform's content moderation rules .

MUSK HAS LIKELY ALREADY MADE MORE THAN $1 BILLION ON TWITTER INVESTMENT

Martin Shkreli, former hedge fund manager and convicted felon

Shkreli was permanently banned from Twitter in January 2017 for sexually harassing journalist Lauren Duca.

Roger Stone, conservative political consultant and lobbyist

Stone was permanently banned from Twitter in October 2017 for harassing CNN journalists.

Alex Jones, far-right radio show host and prominent conspiracy theorist

Jones was permanently banned from Twitter in September 2018 for violating Twitter’s policies on inciting violence and abusive behavior .

Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist to former President Donald Trump

Bannon was permanently banned from Twitter in November 2020 for suggesting on his podcast that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, and FBI Director Christopher Wray should be beheaded .

Donald Trump, former president of the United States

Trump and his presidential campaign account, @TeamTrump, were both permanently banned from Twitter in January 2021 for their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Twitter said, though, that the ban on Trump's Twitter account would not be reversed because of Musk, telling the Daily Mail that "policy decisions are not determined by" board members or shareholders.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia's 14th Congressional District

Greene was permanently banned from Twitter in January 2022 for multiple violations of Twitter's COVID-19 misinformation policy.

James O'Keefe, conservative political activist and founder of Project Veritas

O’Keefe was permanently banned from Twitter in April 2021 because Twitter stated that he was operating fake accounts in violation of its rules against platform manipulation and spam.

Dr. Robert Malone, controversial virologist and immunologist

Malone was permanently banned from Twitter in December 2021 for repeatedly violating Twitter's COVID-19 misinformation policy.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Conservative humor publication the Babylon Bee , conservative activist Charlie Kirk, and Fox News host Tucker Carlson

The Babylon Bee , Kirk, and Carlson all have their Twitter accounts temporarily locked for hateful conduct for referring to U.S. Assistant Health Secretary and prominent transgender official Rachel Levine as a male, mocking USA Today for including a trans woman in their "Women of the Year" list. Twitter has a hateful conduct policy that doesn't allow users to misgender transgender individuals.

Republican Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana's 3rd Congressional District was also temporarily suspended from Twitter in October 2021 for referring to Levine as a man.

Some users, though, have avoided suspension and censorship despite using violence-inciting language or violating Twitter's content rules, such as members of the leftist group antifa, the Ayatollah of Iran, and China 's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Who is the richest person in the world? Jeff Bezos no longer has the top spot

Tesla TSLA, -4.73% and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has overtaken Amazon. founder Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world. According to the latest Forbes billionaires list, Musk is the new No. 1, with a net worth of $219 billion — Musk was No. 2 on the list in 2021, behind Bezos. And his net worth on the list doesn’t include his recent 9.2% equity stake in Twitter.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Lauren Boebert’s ‘Micky’ tweet derails congresswoman’s attack on Disney

Lauren Boebert attracted a significant chunk of the internet’s attention on Monday night after firing off a tweet attacking the Walt Disney Company that likely would have benefited from a second pair of eyes, as an unmissable typo derailed the Republican congresswoman’s rant against the company into a very public self-own.The Colorado congresswoman had tweeted out a line that was likely in response to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which broadly bans the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity from the classroom in kindergarten through third grade settings, while discouraging anything of that nature that the bill...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Lauren Duca
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Martin Shkreli
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
San Antonio Current

Internet roasts Ted Cruz for his inability to get out of big rig during his trucker convoy ride-along

For all of his efforts to remake himself as a chest-beating macho populist, Princeton-educated U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz just can't seem pull it off with any modicum of authenticity. In case anyone needed further evidence after the Texas GOPer's attempts to display basketball athleticism and pimp mullet merchandise, new video of his awkward attempt to get out of an 18-wheeler suggests the closest he's ever come to a big rig was watching Smokey and the Bandit while shoveling Fritos into his pie hole.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Censorship#Republican#Cnn
Daily Mail

Hitting Disney where it hurts: Florida GOP threatens to strip Walt Disney World of its right to build anything it wants inside its theme park as feud over 'Don't Say Gay' bill escalates

Some Republican legislators in Florida are considering punishing Walt Disney World for taking a public stand against the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill by repealing a 55-year law that allows the company to govern itself. Florida House Rep. Spencer Roach tweeted on Wednesday that lawmakers held two meetings this week...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Furious Megyn Kelly slams AOC for calling for student loan repayments to be cancelled before Biden paused them: 'Why should I be paying for these snot-nosed college kids'

Former Fox News star-turned-conservative talk radio host Megyn Kelly blasted progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, declaring that she does not want to pay for the college education of 'snot-nosed' kids. Kelly weighed in on the hot-button issue Monday while interviewing the hosts of the popular...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Telegraph

Watch: Kamala Harris laughs during press conference on Ukrainian refugees

Kamala Harris has been criticised for giggling when asked if the US should take more Ukrainian refugees. The vice-president, who is on a three-day trip to Poland and Romania, laughed when asked the question at a press conference in Warsaw alongside Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland. She looked at...
POTUS
Benzinga

Does World's Richest Man Elon Musk Live Frugally?

“Bro does not live like a billionaire. Bro lives at times below the poverty line,” Grimes said of Musk. One item that Grimes discussed was Musk’s decision to sell several homes and move to Texas and live in a less-than-$50,000 house. Despite being the richest person in the...
ECONOMY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
198K+
Followers
63K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy