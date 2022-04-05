ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Disabled veteran overjoyed to be reunited with lost service dog

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A South Florida dog owner was thrilled to be reunited with his lost pooch. Tavaris Washington held a reunion with his best friend and service dog Jasher after a long search...

abby
3d ago

whoever had the dog, kudos to them for giving the dog back to the veteran.

2d ago

Love a happy ending . Thank you Mr. Washington for your service to our country !

WNCT

15-year-old reunites with SC nurse whose name she gave her service dog

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A 15-year-old girl reunited with her favorite nurse Monday at Grand Strand Medical Center to introduce her to the service dog that bears her name. Penny Doyle has been a nurse for more than 30 years and called the reunion with Caroline Kay “emotional.” “I just remember so clearly,” Kay […]
WEAR

Missing dog adopted reunited with Northwest Florida family

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A dog that went missing is now back home with his owner. Nanook, the dog that went missing back in February hen his owner, Zenaida Walker, was out of town, was found and adopted by another family. Walker tried to use $5,000 in reward money...
KLTV

Heroes Ranch in Quitman to be ‘all accessible’ for disabled veterans’ families

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - On 288 acres of land in Quitman is Heroes Ranch, an all-accessible ranch under construction for disabled veterans and their families. “We’ve got about 250 high fence, we do have a low fence section that kind of winds up and down the Sandy Creek that we do pig hunting down there, and duck hunting down there. So we use all the ranch, it’s all accessible,” said Freeman Sawyer, founder of Heroes Ranch in Quitman.
WSVN-TV

Dog reunites with lifeguards who saved her in Haulover Beach

HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Lifeguards reunited with a four-legged friend they saved days ago, Monday. “Here’s the people who saved you, Alfa,” said the pet owner. A pet owner brought Alfa back to the beach, saying thank you to the lifeguards who saved her life. On March...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘People are passing out’: 911 call describes moment Florida Spring Breakers overdosed

It was supposed to be a carefree Spring Break trip to South Florida for a group of college students, including cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The days of partying led to a mass overdosing where six people at a house party were hospitalized after being exposed to the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl, hidden in cocaine four of the Spring Breakers ingested. Another two ...
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
WCVB

Doctor from Massachusetts found dead in water off South Florida

JUPITER, Fla. — The body of a doctor from Massachusetts was found off the coast of South Florida on Thursday after a search for a missing diver. Dr. Robert K. McIntyre, 58, was reported missing at 10:33 a.m., according to the Coast Guard. He was last seen near the Jupiter Inlet, in Palm Beach County, wearing a black wet suit and a silver oxygen tank.
The Independent

Man dies after crashing his car into 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A 59-year-old Florida man has died after hitting an 11-foot alligator on the road with his car.John Hopkins was driving eastbound on County Road 672 in Lithia, a Tampa suburb, at about 12.30am on Thursday when his vehicle hit the alligator in the middle of the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before falling into a ditch on the north side of the road.Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The alligator died as well.Marco Villarreal, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the...
IFLScience

The Dog Who Kept Pushing Kids Into A River To Acquire Steak Rewards

In 1908 Paris, according to a contemporary story from the New York Times, there lived a dog who was definitely not a good boy. The story begins with a Newfoundland dog that heard a child screaming for help after they had fallen into the river Seine. The dog, to its credit, searched for the source of the screaming before diving into the river and rescuing him, like a ye olde Lassie.
UPI News

Alligator chases remote-controlled boat in Florida retention pond

March 18 (UPI) -- A Florida woman captured video of a playful alligator chasing a remote-controlled toy boat across the surface of a retention pond. The filmer, a producer for WJAX-TV, captured footage when the gator's attention was grabbed by a neighbor's remote-controlled boat in the Jacksonville retention pond. The...
CBS Miami

‘I Was Blindsided,’ Hialeah Single Mother Of Five Says Lost Life Savings, Paid $14,700 In Rental Scam

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Hialeah mother is speaking out after she says she paid $14,700 in a scam involving a home she was trying to rent. Sonia Urrutia, a single mother of five children, said she found the rental home online in May through Craigslist and thought it was legitimate, but it was not and now she said she has lost all of her savings. Urrutia, who is a licensed facial specialist and a tattoo artist, told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “It was very important for me to find a home for me and my kids.” “I had to get out of a rental...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘There’s fentanyl in everything’: 4 new hospitalizations linked to fentanyl just days after Spring Breakers overdosed

Rescuers are deeply troubled by what one is calling a cluster of fentanyl cases popping up in the Fort Lauderdale area after 10 people at two homes were hospitalized because of the potentially lethal drug fentanyl in a matter of 3 days. Fentanyl is deadly. Even a few granules the size of salt from a shaker could kill you. Four men were hospitalized Sunday after a medical emergency involving ...
