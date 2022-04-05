ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland, OH

Poland exploring levy to update school buildings

By Abigail Cloutier
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11YuBp_0f0PXajL00

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Community leaders from all over talked at Tuesday’s Poland Together event. It was a collaboration between the school district, the village and the township. The goal was to show support for Poland Schools and talk about the future.

“I believe we have one last shot at making these facilities the way our community wants them,” said Poland Schools Superintendent Craig Hockenberry.

Voters to decide school levies in Mahoning County

Hockenberry talked about the district’s long-term goals. He was joined by a number of local leaders, including Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti, Poland Village Mayor Tim Sicafuse and multiple Poland trustees.

Hockenberry announced that Poland is considering putting a levy on the ballot next year to upgrade the district’s facilities. Their newest building is Poland Seminary High School, which is about 50 years old.

Nothing concrete has been set and there are no details on how much the levy would generate or how long it would last.

Ed Muransky, Jr. is leading a community group to shape what these new facilities would look like.

“Our facilities are great but they’ve served their purpose and a lot of them are outdated at this point,” Muransky said.

Hockenberry said he is recommending GPD Group architects to put together a strategy and a timeline. He stressed that community input is important to Poland.

“We have no idea where they’re going to be, how many they’re going to be, and that’s what the community is going to decide,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Mahoning County, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Poland, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Poland, OH
Government
Mahoning County, OH
Government
Mahoning County, OH
Sports
Poland, OH
Education
Poland, OH
Sports
County
Mahoning County, OH
Herald-Dispatch

School board to authorize bond levy rates

HUNTINGTON — Before the start of Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Cabell County Board of Education will meet to approve and authorize levy rates for the upcoming fiscal year. The meeting will begin at 4:20 p.m. and the regular board meeting will immediately follow at approximately 4:30 p.m. in...
HUNTINGTON, WV
The Repository

Letter to the editor: Vote 'yes' on Green Local Schools levy

On May 3, Green Local Schools is asking the residents of Green to approve a 3.11-mil levy to modernize our school facilities. Our school board and school administrators have been working hard assessing their current facilities and listening to residents to determine how best to grow and build for the future, so our children can continue to receive that high level of education that our community desires and supports.
GREEN, OH
The Daily Record

Northwestern school board gets lesson on school tax levies, finances

KEY ACTION Wayne County Auditor Jarra Underwood offered a tax lesson and pointed out resources available on the Auditor's Office website. DISCUSSION Underwood explained such topics as taxable value of school districts, levies and the funds they generate, and the difference between inside and outside mills. Underwood also covered the different types of levies and encouraged board members and others to become familiar with "a lot of nice tools" related to school funding on the auditor's website.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Muransky
Sioux City Journal

Ukrainian refugee students join schools in Poland

As the Russian invasion continues to ravage Ukraine, many students who fled the country are trying to get on with their lives and their education. Staff and students at a high school in southeastern Poland have welcomed refugees from Ukraine who are struggling to continue their studies, including Pavlo Masechko. More than 3.2 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started, according to the U.N. Refugee Agency. About half of them are children.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poland Together#Levies#Poland Schools#Gpd Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WKBN

WKBN

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy