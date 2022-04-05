Triad women holding Black is Beautiful Bridal Show

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — When Shenise Wilson-Glenn and her husband were invited to a popular bridal show, it sounded like the perfect way to promote their business Pretty Southern Soul Catering.

Unfortunately, only being in business for about a year, they couldn’t afford the entry fee.

Wilson-Glenn figured they couldn’t be the only ones limited by their budget and wanted to create a more inclusive space.

“I started thinking I had never seen a show, a wedding show, for people who look like me, for businesses who look like me, and I thought why not put something on like that, but I admittedly had never done anything like that. That really wasn’t my forte,” she said.

When Wilson-Glenn contacted Temoura Jefferies, founder of The Buy Black Guide, Jeffries was excited to help create a financially accessible bridal show for Black-owned businesses.

“Sometimes we get kind of priced out of certain opportunities, so I want to be able to create opportunities that we all can take a part of,” she said.

All they needed was a space.

Patricia Degraffinreaidt, event manager at the Enterprise Conference and Event Center in Winston-Salem, was eager to offer her services.

“We were selected in December of 21 by Wedding Rule. We’re in the top 10 wedding venues here in Winston-Salem, so we are number 5 on that list, so I’m proud of that,” she said.

These three women are combining resources to host the Black is Beautiful Bridal Show .

All are welcome to attend the event exclusively highlighting African American vendors.

“Your caterers, your photographers, your florists, we still really need florists, DJs, bakers, hair and makeup, nails,” Wilson-Glenn said.

There’s something just for the guys too. The show will feature a man cave.

“While the women shop…you can lounge and pick up a cigar, pick up an accessory, a cufflink, so we’re definitely looking for more vendors to fill that space,” Jefferies said.

“I want them to walk away saying that ‘I had a good time. I went to the bridal show, and I found some vendors for my wedding, but I also had the most amazing time. It was fun. It was interactive. It was alive and I felt like it was for me,’” Wilson-Glenn said.

The Black is Beautiful Bridal Show will be held Saturday, May 7 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Enterprise Conference and Event Center.

Early Bird tickets are available for $10.

Visit the website to purchase tickets or to sign up as a vendor or sponsor.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.