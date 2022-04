The legacy of The Pour Farm Tavern will soon be in new hands as new owners are stepping up to keep the legacy alive. Owner Craig Ribeiro will soon pass the keys to the "PFT castle" to Brad and Jen Cardoza of Fairhaven. Brad is CEO of CrossFit New Bedford/Erg Fit with his wife. The current and new owners have known each other for years, making this process a friendly transition all around.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 23 DAYS AGO