ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Miami Beach, FL

Dozens Forced Out After Authorities Condemn North Miami Beach Apartment Complex

By Ashley Dyer
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vEuDt_0f0PX5eB00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dozens of North Miami Beach families are without a place to call home Tuesday afternoon.

People living at the Bayview 60 Homes apartment building were forced out of their homes unexpectedly on Monday when engineers uncovered major structural issues.

All morning, it was a race against the clock.

About 60 families rushed to gather their things after engineers ordered a mandatory evacuation.

“They said you have until tomorrow at 2 p.m. to vacate your unit and the premises for everybody,” said Austin Harper, who was forced to evacuate.

At 2 p.m. Tuesday, the building was condemned, and everyone was forced out.

“Still stressed out. Went back earlier this morning to get some stuff out from the apartment,” said Sebastian Rojas. “They actually have the limit at 2 p.m. After 2, can’t go back and take any more stuff out.”

For residents who haven’t been able to get all their essentials out, getting back in is by appointment only now.

“Even the smallest things you don’t think about having to bring with you – soap, toothbrush, your shampoo,” Rojas said. “Stuff like that you have to worry about bringing, making sure you have all the stuff you need.”

Rojas is now calling for more transparency because he doesn’t believe this came out of nowhere.

“It’s more safety issues. How they let this go on for so long without bringing it to anyone’s attention is the biggest part for me. They know how many people live there, how many will be affected, and they still let this go on,” Rojas said. “It was so urgent, from one day to another, and this hasn’t been going on for a week or days. This is years of structural damage that’s been going.”

Now, dozens of people are scrambling to find new housing in a market that’s at an all-time high.

“Here’s my new house. I’m just kidding. This is my storage where I’m going to keep all my belongings for a while until I find a new place to stay,” said Jorge Saivay as he shows us his storage unit.

On Monday, he had a home. Tuesday, he packed up his life into boxes and moved it into this storage unit. He has lived in the building for 10 years and says it’s likely been unsafe for much longer than the owner will admit.

“We were told there were some structural issues with the building like two years ago, so they’ve been trying to fix the building,” he explained.

CBS4 asked people packing up trucks and U-Hauls where they’re heading.

For some, it’s a friend’s home. For others, a family member. But some say they don’t know where they’ll go.

“It’s hell. It’s crazy and the craziest thing is the building manager moved three days ago. He knew what was going on and he didn’t advise anyone else,” explained Giovanni.

Saivay said he and his family will likely have to pay double for an apartment that’s the same size.

The City of North Miami Beach released a statement, which in part read:

“The City of North Miami Beach will give the property owner two to three months to decide what she plans to do with the building: Repair or demolish.” If the owner doesn’t come up with a plan, the building will likely be demolished.

“It is what it is,” he said.

From Friday to Tuesday, families will be allowed back inside the building again to pick up larger items like furniture.

Each floor will be on a schedule.

After Tuesday, April 12th, the building will be vacant. We asked the engineer who ordered the evacuation, what’s wrong with the building. They didn’t want to comment.

Bayview 60 Homes released the following statement to CBS4:

“Over the past few years, Bayview 60 Homes moved forward with planned safety upgrades, major renovations, and routine maintenance to the property. As part of this work, the company hired a structural engineering firm to assess the integrity of the building. Upon being notified the building may be structurally unsound, the company notified the city and asked residents to evacuate to ensure their safety.

“This is a heartbreaking situation, but the safety of residents is the company’s highest priority. Bayview 60 Homes is returning all security deposits and returning April and any prepaid rent to all residents. Bayview 60 Homes has also offered to provide certain financial assistance to help cover lodging costs for the next few days. We will also do everything we can to help residents retrieve their belongings during this incredibly stressful time. We are very grateful to the city and for everyone’s cooperation in helping us protect the safety of our community.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Carl Watts Jr. Charged In Deadly Shooting Of His Wife Shandell Harris At North Miami Beach Jewish Community Center

NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have released the name of the man they say shot and killed his wife at a North Miami Beach Jewish community center over the weekend. Carl Watts Jr. has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Shandell Harris. According to police, Watts had stabbed Harris on Saturday. She reported it to Miami police. Harris family she went to the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center on Sunday with her 12-year-old daughter and her mother for the girl’s swimming lessons. Watts arrived at the center and, according to police, offered Harris money to drop the charges...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
North Miami Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
North Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

3 injured after shooting in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to a shooting that took place in Miami Beach. Panic and fear were captured on camera as shots were fired in the area of Ocean Drive and Eighth Street just after 12 a.m., Sunday. “It’s bad,” said a man. Miami Beach...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Outsider.com

Alligator Kills 50 Pound Pit Bull in Florida Campus Attack

An alligator killed a 50 pound pit bull on a college campus in Florida earlier this month. The attack happened around 8 p.m. on March 9. Someone called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to report the attack. They said that a dog had been taken by a gator at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in Venice campus. The FWC confirmed that the dog was a 50 pound pit bull.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condemn#Apartment Building#Apartment Complex#Cbsmiami
WCVB

Doctor from Massachusetts found dead in water off South Florida

JUPITER, Fla. — The body of a doctor from Massachusetts was found off the coast of South Florida on Thursday after a search for a missing diver. Dr. Robert K. McIntyre, 58, was reported missing at 10:33 a.m., according to the Coast Guard. He was last seen near the Jupiter Inlet, in Palm Beach County, wearing a black wet suit and a silver oxygen tank.
JUPITER, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘People are passing out’: 911 call describes moment Florida Spring Breakers overdosed

It was supposed to be a carefree Spring Break trip to South Florida for a group of college students, including cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The days of partying led to a mass overdosing where six people at a house party were hospitalized after being exposed to the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl, hidden in cocaine four of the Spring Breakers ingested. Another two ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
iheart.com

VIDEO: Florida Man Bit By Shark While Fishing on Beach

While fishing at New Smyrna Beach recently, a man was bitten by a shark after getting it stuck on a sandbar and trying to move it by hand. The scene was caught by a beachgoer onshore. When he grabbed the tail to move the shark from the sandbar, it turned and bit him.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘There’s fentanyl in everything’: 4 new hospitalizations linked to fentanyl just days after Spring Breakers overdosed

Rescuers are deeply troubled by what one is calling a cluster of fentanyl cases popping up in the Fort Lauderdale area after 10 people at two homes were hospitalized because of the potentially lethal drug fentanyl in a matter of 3 days. Fentanyl is deadly. Even a few granules the size of salt from a shaker could kill you. Four men were hospitalized Sunday after a medical emergency involving ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
55K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy