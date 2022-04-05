ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richlands, NC

Richlands man accused of burning his own car to collect on insurance claim

By NC Department of Insurance
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XGtZj_0f0PWdun00

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of Kenneth Lawson Reynolds, 41, of 315 Scranton Court, Richlands. Reynolds was charged with unlawful burning of personal property, insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense, all felonies.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Reynolds of providing false information to the Progressive Premier Insurance Co. of Illinois when he told the insurance company that he did not know what caused a fire that damaged his 2015 Dodge Challenger.

According to the arrest warrant, Reynolds intentionally started the fire. The offenses occurred between Jan. 2 and Feb. 7. Onslow County deputies arrested Reynolds on March 26. He was given a $15,000 secured bond.

Commissioner Causey encourages North Carolinians to help keep insurance premiums low by reporting suspicious fraud.

“Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime,” Causey said. “It hits all of us in the pocket through higher premiums.”

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, please report it. You may anonymously report fraud by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840.

Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 3

Related
WNCT

South Carolina man who made children pee in bottles during drive to Myrtle Beach convicted on drug trafficking charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina man has been convicted for drug and weapons charges in connection to an arrest that happened while he was driving through the night from Connecticut to Myrtle Beach, according to authorities. Anthony Cyquan Herring, 40, of Orangeburg, S.C., has been found guilty of distribution of heroin and […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
North Carolina State
City
Richlands, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Causey
WBTW News13

Man jailed on $1.5M bond in Robeson County after deputies seize 10 pounds of cocaine, other drugs

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man remained in jail Sunday morning on a $1.5 million secured bond after his arrest Thursday on multiple drug charges, authorities said. Eric Miller, 37, was arrested after a traffic stop that led Robeson County sheriff’s deputies to seize 10 pounds of cocaine, assorted prescriptions medications, an […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Enough fentanyl to kill 390,000 people seized in Randolph, Chatham County drug bust

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies seized pounds of fentanyl after a drug investigation. According to deputies, they executed a search warrant at the home of Donald Robert Lynch on Spencer Road in Archdale. Detectives sized “a trafficking amount” of fentanyl and methamphetamine, bath salts and steroids. Six firearms and drug paraphernalia were also seized. […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Insurance Fraud#Scranton Court#Dodge#North Carolinians#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

WNCT

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy