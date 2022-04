TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Friends of the Avenues moved on step closer Monday to preserving a historic residential district in Twin Falls. The City of Twin Falls voted to allow the Historic Preservation Commission and others to partner with Friends of the Avenues so they may review an area for historic designation. This would allow for the houses in the historic district to be kept up to their original designs when the town was first founded.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 12 HOURS AGO