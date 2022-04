Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to once again bring the Z-Fighters to the big screen, with this movie deciding to focus more on Gohan and Piccolo rather than Goku and Vegeta as the Red Ribbon Army is set to make a comeback under new management. With the film originally set to release in Japan in April but being delayed indefinitely as a result of the hacking attack on Toei Animation, the movie is still releasing new marketing material with a new set of cards giving us new looks at the heroes and villains of the upcoming entry.

