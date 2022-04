A Bronx woman says she received her father's remains in eight different boxes and has been left with many unanswered questions. Fatima Prescott says her 82-year-old father, Ferris Baker, resided at Triboro Center Nursing Home from 2017 until his death in April 2020. She says that because of COVID mandates, visitation was restricted for several months.

