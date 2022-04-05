ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Former Governor Hopeful Launches New Clothing Store

By Thomas Warren
The Amarillo Pioneer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the candidates who unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination for governor against incumbent Greg Abbott last month has launched a brand new online clothing and merchandise store. Chad Prather, a comedian and...

Rolling Stone

Greg Abbott Stakes Claim as Most Evil Governor in America With Plan to Bus Immigrants to Washington, D.C.

Click here to read the full article. Everything is crueler in Texas. Greg Abbott — the Republican governor who has dedicated his time in office to torching immigrant, reproductive, and LGBTQ rights — announced on Wednesday that he will provide charter buses to border communities to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. “To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said. “We are sending them...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Greg Abbott says Texas will use charter buses to ship ‘illegal immigrants’ to Washington DC

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says the state plans to start transporting “illegal immigrants” to Washington DC by charter bus. Mr Abbott said he is “fed up” with migrants being released into small towns in Texas by the federal government, and that he plans to drop the migrants near the steps of the US Capitol, at a press conference Wednesday.Soon after the announcement, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he also planned to send migrants to “sanctuary states like Delaware”. It comes after President Joe Biden announced the federal government would lift a public health order imposed by Donald Trump that...
U.S. POLITICS
Beaumont Enterprise

Texas takes new border action; ex-Trump officials want more

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday delivered new orders along the U.S.-Mexico border and promised more to come as former Trump administration officials press him to declare an “invasion” and give state troopers and National Guard members authority to turn back migrants. The...
TEXAS STATE
PennLive.com

‘A walking hate crime’: Texas AG Ken Paxton slammed after Twitter post misgendering Rachel Levine

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has come under fire after intentionally misgendering former Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine late this week, according to reports. Paxton made his transphobic remark on Twitter on Thursday after Levine, who coordinated the commonwealth’s initial response to the coronavirus pandemic before being appointed...
TEXAS STATE
Austin American-Statesman

Gov. Abbott said migrants will bused to Washington. Then his office clarified his remarks.

Gov. Greg Abbott's news conference at the Texas-Mexico border had barely ended Wednesday when media outlets seized on his announcement that he planned to send apprehended migrants on chartered buses to the nation's capital. The new policy, the two-term Republican governor had said, was to dramatically demonstrate what he called the Biden administration's failure to control...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Texas police official says Gov. Abbott sending clear 'zero tolerance' message to Biden admin

Lt. Chris Olivarez from the Texas Department of Public Safety joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss Texas Governor Greg Abbott's plan to send illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C. Lt. Olivarez explained the move, which will voluntarily send migrants who were previously processed, will send a message that Texas has "zero tolerance" for releasing illegal immigrants into border communities.
TEXAS STATE
Upworthy

Florida teen defies 'Don’t Say Gay' law and teaches class about Stonewall uprising

A week after the Florida governor signed the state's "Don't Say Gay" bill, one high schooler is refusing to be silenced. Will Larkins, a gay and nonbinary junior in Winter Park, Florida, posted a video of them teaching a class about the 1969 Stonewall riots, a series of uprisings in New York City that took place following a police raid on a gay bar. It was one of the pivotal movements in the gay rights movement.
FLORIDA STATE

