In response to a column published on March 15, 2022 by Mr. Kane and Mr. Stebbins, we, the Seacoast residents, are not convinced. We deserve more information regarding the proposed multimodal cargo facilities at Pease Tradeport. The authors are the developers promoting the cargo facilities – the very people who will benefit the most by the proposed expansion of cargo operations at Pease. They stated that the Seacoast residents who oppose the development have made overwrought predictions "which are either grossly exaggerated or are simply not correct." And yet, their letter fails to provide us any tangible updates about the cargo project. Where are the facts? ...

44 MINUTES AGO