Many fans have counted Halo out, thinking that it’s not going to be true to the source material – but these Halo Episode 1 Easter Eggs say otherwise. The gaming community love their easter eggs hidden in shows that adapt their favorite video games. Halo is no different, and fans were on the lookout for Halo Episode 1 Easter Eggs when the show premiered on Paramount+ earlier today. You might have missed these or some may have even gone over your head. So, we’re here to help you spot these easter eggs so you can show it to your friends when you decide to give the episode a second viewing.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 DAYS AGO