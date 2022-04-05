ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Performing an abortion in Oklahoma would be a felony under GOP bill heading to Gov. Kevin Stitt for his signature

By Carmen Forman, Oklahoman
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zGJ5j_0f0PUiOq00

As abortion rights groups rallied at the Oklahoma state Capitol on Tuesday, Republican House lawmakers gave final passage to legislation that would make performing an abortion a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison or fines of up to $100,000.

The GOP-backed bill that passed the Senate last year now goes to Gov. Kevin Stitt, who has vowed to sign all anti-abortion bills that come to his desk.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains Interim President and CEO Emily Wales said Senate Bill 612 is "clearly unconstitutional."

"We'll take it seriously and certainly consider our legal options," she said.

Sen. Nathan Dahm , R-Broken Arrow, the author of SB 612, touted the measure as the "strongest pro-life legislation in the country right now."

Related: Oklahoma Republicans advance near-total abortion ban modeled off Texas law

The bill would make it a felony to perform abortions except those deemed necessary to save the life of a pregnant woman in a medical emergency.

Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, the House author, said the bill requested by anti-abortion group Students for Life will make abortion "entirely illegal."

"The penalties are for the doctor, not for the woman," Olsen said.

Oklahoma Regional Coordinator for Students for Life Faith Elwonger praised Oklahoma for taking steps to lead the way for a "post-Roe America."

"Protection from conception is the new status quo," she said.

As Republican lawmakers approved SB 612, more than 100 abortion rights supporters gathered outside the Capitol to decry a slate of at least seven anti-abortion bills moving through the Oklahoma Legislature. Several of the bills would virtually ban the procedure entirely .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FTCxq_0f0PUiOq00
Protesters gather for the Bans Off Oklahoma Rally on the steps of the state Capitol in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN

On the steps of the Capitol, people chanted "keep your bans off our bodies" and "we are fed up" as they waved signs supporting Planned Parenthood and encouraging access to safe and legal abortions.

Texas' Senate Bill 8 has shown how much harder it is to defeat unconstitutional anti-abortion legislation with a conservative U.S. Supreme Court, Wales said.

The civil enforcement piece of the law that some Republican legislators in Oklahoma are trying to copy also makes it hard to defeat such legislation in the courts, she said. The Texas law allows private citizens to sue people who help women seek an abortion after a "fetal heartbeat" is detected.

"I would really call it a race to the bottom," Wales said. "Texas, in a way, inspired other conservative, anti-choice politicians to go as far as possible and be as extreme as possible."

Related: Oklahoma could ban most abortions if US Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Abortion bans could have a devastating effect in Oklahoma and across the region because the Sooner State has become a safe haven for many women seeking an abortion after Texas last year enacted a law that bans most abortions after six weeks into a pregnancy, she said.

Since SB 8 took effect in Texas, Planned Parenthood clinics in Oklahoma have seen an 800% increase in the number of Texans seeking abortions, Wales said.

Referencing Democrats' small minorities in the GOP-led Legislature, Tamya Cox-Touré, a co-chair of the Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice, said reproductive rights activists know they don't have the votes to stop anti-abortion bills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3InU7G_0f0PUiOq00
Demonstrators gather during the Bans Off Oklahoma Rally on the steps of the state Capitol in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN

But the "Bans Off Oklahoma" rally was intended to bring people together to fight for reproductive rights and let legislators know that abortion is essential health care, said Cox-Touré, who also is the executive director of the ACLU of Oklahoma.

"Regardless of what happens today, regardless of what happens with Roe and regardless what happens with abortion access in Oklahoma, we are coming together right now to say everyone deserves health care," she said.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, is among GOP legislators pushing anti-abortion legislation this year. Among the bills he has proposed is a measure that would prohibit most abortions 30 days after the start of a woman's last menstrual cycle , often before a woman knows she is pregnant.

Treat said he will continue to push for policies to protect the unborn.

“It’s disheartening and sad to think so many people rallied at the state Capitol to celebrate the abomination that is abortion," Treat said in a statement. "It underscores the urgent need for lawmakers to pursue policies at every level to protect life at all stages. I am hopeful that abortion will be illegal in Oklahoma and at the federal level one day."

If Stitt signs SB 612, the legislation will take effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns in May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tr998_0f0PUiOq00
The Bans Off Oklahoma rally on Tuesday in Oklahoma City was intended to bring people together to fight for reproductive rights. SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Performing an abortion in Oklahoma would be a felony under GOP bill heading to Gov. Kevin Stitt for his signature

Comments / 3

Related
Seattle Times

Group sues Oklahoma governor over birth certificate order

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A national civil rights group sued Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday over his decision to prohibit the state from issuing birth certificates listing a nonbinary option or allowing transgender people to change their gender designation. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for...
POLITICS
WebMD

Idaho Passes Abortion Ban Based on Texas Law

March 15, 2022 -- Idaho became the first state to pass an abortion ban modeled after a strict Texas law that prohibits abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy and relies on everyday citizens for enforcement. The Idaho House, led by Republicans, approved the legislation 51-14 on Monday, according to The...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
KXL

Washington State Prohibits Texas-Style Abortion Lawsuits

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state measure that prohibits legal action against people seeking an abortion and those who aid them was signed into law Thursday by the governor, in a move designed to rebut recent actions by conservative states. “We know this bill is necessary because this...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Nathan Dahm
Salon

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Week

Arizona joins Mississippi, Florida in passing 15-week abortion ban

The Arizona House on Thursday voted to outlaw abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, bringing it in line with a growing number of Republican-led states passing "aggressive" anti-abortion measures, The Associated Press reports. The state Senate had already passed the bill, which closely resembles the Mississippi law currently being considered...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Legislature#Abortion Rights#Gop#House#Senate#Republicans
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

436K+
Followers
52K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy