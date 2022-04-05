ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Public hearing on proposed new Costco location in Billings delayed

By Q2 News
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Q4NX_0f0PUgdO00

A public hearing on Costco's proposed move to a new location on Zoo Drive has been delayed until May 3 before the Billings City Board of Adjustment.

The hearing will take place in the first-floor conference room of the Miller Building at 2825 Third Ave. N. in Billings.

The hearing was originally slated for Wednesday, April 6 but was postponed by request from Costco's senior planner, according to Victoria Hill, the city's public information officer.

Costco announced in March its proposal to relocate its current store on King Avenue to the new space at the corner of Zoo Drive and Shiloh Drive.

The new space has room for 852 parking spots, an increase from the 591 shared spots at the current spot.

The proposal requires approval from Billings City Council before Costco can proceed.

Comments / 2

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

First public hearing for proposed La Quinta surf park will be held on Tuesday

The first public hearing for the proposed La Quinta surf park, called Coral Mountain Resort, will take place on Tuesday. It's set to be built is about 400 acres of undeveloped space at the base of Coral Mountain off Madison Avenue between Avenues 58 and 60. The private resort would include a nearly 17-acre wave The post First public hearing for proposed La Quinta surf park will be held on Tuesday appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland City Commission to Continue Public Hearing for Proposed Lake Miriam Apartment Complex

City Commission to Continue Public Hearing for Proposed Lake Miriam Apartment Complex. The Lakeland City Commission indicated at its Friday morning agenda study that it will postpone the public hearing on a 244 dwelling unit apartment complex proposed to be located on approximately 12.07 acres south of Lake Miriam Square Shopping Center, north of Lake Miriam Drive, east of S. Florida Avenue and west of Lakeland Highlands Middle School from its March 21st City Commission meeting to the April 4th City Commission meeting. The City Commission will formally vote on the continuance on Monday at its Commission meeting.
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Government
Local
Montana Business
Billings, MT
Business
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Government
KULR8

Shiloh Road reopens in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Shiloh Road is shut down north of Grand to Avenue C due to a gas line break Monday in Billings. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter both northbound and southbound lanes are closed. Crews are repairing the break at this time. Drivers are asked to use...
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Hill
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billings City Council
Augusta Free Press

VDOT schedules public hearing on proposed widening of I-81 near Strasburg

The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing concerning improvements to a portion of Interstate 81 southbound near the Town of Strasburg and the Shenandoah/Warren County line. The meeting will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 20, at Strasburg High School, 250 Ram Drive, Strasburg.
STRASBURG, VA
WHEC TV-10

Rochester holding public hearings on proposed new charter schools next week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester is taking the first steps toward having more charter school options. The Rochester School Board will hold two public hearings to gather input on applications for charter schools called the Green Tech Rochester Elementary Charter School and Rochester Sports Academy Charter School of Business and Health Science.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Costco
NEWS10 ABC

Legal battle over proposed Costco continues Wednesday

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The latest legal challenge to halt the proposed development of a Costco near Crossgates Mall will play out Wednesday afternoon. The Appellate Court will hear arguments against the project brought forth by Save the Pine Bush. “I hope the Third Department will hear us and I hope they’ll give us an […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
Q2 News

Q2 News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy