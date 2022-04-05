Public hearing on proposed new Costco location in Billings delayed

A public hearing on Costco's proposed move to a new location on Zoo Drive has been delayed until May 3 before the Billings City Board of Adjustment.

The hearing will take place in the first-floor conference room of the Miller Building at 2825 Third Ave. N. in Billings.

The hearing was originally slated for Wednesday, April 6 but was postponed by request from Costco's senior planner, according to Victoria Hill, the city's public information officer.

Costco announced in March its proposal to relocate its current store on King Avenue to the new space at the corner of Zoo Drive and Shiloh Drive.

The new space has room for 852 parking spots, an increase from the 591 shared spots at the current spot.

The proposal requires approval from Billings City Council before Costco can proceed.