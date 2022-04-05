Berkeley County Seeks Public Comment on Housing & Community Development Needs

Pictured: Berkeley County Government Building

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Berkeley County is working to address local housing and community development needs and is seeking the public’s feedback on its FY2022 Annual Action Plan.

The Annual Action Plan helps carry out the Berkeley County Consolidated Plan by providing a summary of the actions, activities and funding resources the county needs to annually address the needs and goals identified by the Consolidated Plan. View the Consolidated Plan HERE .

Needs can cover public facilities, economic development, housing, public services, and other eligible activities in unincorporated areas and within participating municipalities within the County.

Through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has approved approximately $1.2 million for Berkeley County to use to address these needs.

The Annual Action Plan will be available for public comment for 30 days.

The county is asking residents to leave a comment directly on the website using the comment box provided. Hard copies of the plan, including blank pages for comments, will also be available at the welcome desk in the front lobby of the County Administration Building, located at 1003 N. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner. Copies will also be placed at Goose Creek City Hall, Moncks Corner Town Hall and Town Halls in Hanahan, Bonneau, Jamestown, and St. Stephen.

Berkeley County will host a public hearing on the plans on Wednesday, April 20, from 5-6 p.m. at the County Administration Building. The public is invited to attend the meeting to share comments and ask questions.

For more information on the plan, go HERE .

If you enjoy what you’re reading, please consider liking us on: Facebook , subscribing to our newsletter and following us on Twitter and Instagram . Feel free to also join our Facebook groups: Berkeley County, SC Residents: What’s On Your Mind? , Berkeley County Real Estate: Lots & Homes for Sale/Rent and Berkeley County, SC Jobs: Find a Job or Post a Job .

Psst!!! Got something to say and want to reach your neighbors? Not everyone is on social media. Check out our neighbor forum today and start a conversation. It’s easy! No registration/logging in is required to post. We’ll even amplify your forum post on Facebook to reach more people, too. [CLICK HERE TO START THE CONVO]

The post Berkeley County Seeks Public Comment on Housing & Community Development Needs appeared first on The Berkeley Observer .