Goose Creek, SC

Goose Creek Man Arrested On Child Sex Abuse Material Charges

By The Berkeley Observer
The Berkeley Observer
The Berkeley Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DHQWi_0f0PUdzD00

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. – A Goose Creek man is in jail following his recent arrest stemming from child sex abuse material charges.

Frank Michael Jones, Sr., 55, of Goose Creek, is facing three charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Goose Creek Police Department made the arrest.

Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report, which led them to Jones. Investigators state Jones possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Jones was arrested on March 18, 2022. He is charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree (§16-15-410), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
