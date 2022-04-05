2 people in their 80s die a week after rescue from fire

AMITE, La. (AP) — Two people in their 80s who were rescued from a burning house have died about a week afterward, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office said Tuesday.

The news release did not give either person’s sex or precise age.

The statement said fire alarms let a 59-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy escape safely from the house in Amite early on March 27. But they couldn’t save the older people, who had mobility limitations, officials said.

Firefighters got the older pair out through a bedroom window. The fire marshal’s office says one died Friday and the other on Monday.

A malfunction in a living room light fixture started the blaze, the report said.