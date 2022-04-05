ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

New Hawaii State Hospital facility to open after delays

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HONOLULU (AP) — State officials expect the Hawaii State Hospital to finally open its new psychiatric facility in about two weeks after more than a year of delays.

State Department of Health officials told a state Senate briefing on Monday the delays were caused by a lack of policies and procedures and difficulty recruiting staff. They also cited flaws with shower floors, door handles and hinges, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

The hospital primarily houses patients with significant mental health issues who have been ordered there by the courts after committing crimes. Courts may also order people to stay there while they wait for evaluations on whether they are mentally fit to stand trial.

The $160 million, newly-built 144-bed facility in Kaneohe was finished in early 2021. The Honolulu Fire Department granted a certificate of occupancy that February. But the Department of Health took months to create policies and procedures for operating the faci­lity and to consult unions representing staff. New recruitment didn’t begin until May.

Marian Tsuji, the department’s deputy director of behavioral health, said this work should have begun earlier.

She said department staff were also juggling the daily operations of the existing facility in the midst of a pandemic.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

Montana State Hospital receives extension to bring facility up to federal standards

The Montana State Hospital has received an extension to correct shortcomings identified during an impromptu federal investigation in February. And while a new deadline has not been specified, the hospital must make the corrections as a condition to continue receiving federal funding. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services visited the site in February and […] The post Montana State Hospital receives extension to bring facility up to federal standards appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu, HI
Government
City
Kaneohe, HI
Honolulu, HI
Health
Local
Hawaii Government
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Health
State
Hawaii State
beckershospitalreview.com

Las Vegas hospital delays mandatory overtime shifts after nurse pushback

University Medical Center of Southern Nevada is delaying the start of its mandatory overtime shifts for nurses, the Las Vegas-based hospital confirmed in a statement shared with Becker's. The move comes after a March 7 internal memo used to communicate the hospital's plan to mandate overtime sparked pushback from nurses...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Reason.com

A Fuel Leak From a Navy Facility Could Shut Down All New Development on Hawaii's Most Populous Island

A leak from a World War II-era military fueling facility could shut down all new construction on Hawaii's most populous island. For months now, water officials on the island of Oahu have been scrambling to contain the effects of a fuel leak from the U.S. Navy's 80-year-old Red Hill underground fuel storage facility into the freshwater aquifer it sits atop.
HONOLULU, HI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

843K+
Followers
414K+
Post
382M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy