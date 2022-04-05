ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Rikers guards among 6 charged in jail smuggling schemes

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Two corrections officers were accused of accepting bribes and smuggling contraband including cell phones into New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex, according to criminal complaints unsealed Tuesday.

The guards were arrested along with four other people in connection to two separate schemes, said Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the eastern district of New York, in a release.

In one scheme, Katrina Patterson, 31, a correction officer since June 2016, was accused of accepting more than $34,000 from two women in order to bring drugs and cell phones inside of the complex’s facilities for an inmate in custody there. Both of the women and the inmate were also charged.

In the other complaint, Krystle Burrell, 35, also working in corrections since June 2016, was accused of smuggling in cell phones to another facility, with an inmate accused of arranging for almost $10,000 in bribes to be sent to her. He was also arrested.

An email was sent to Patterson’s attorney seeking comment. Burrell’s attorney declined to make any statement.

IN THIS ARTICLE
