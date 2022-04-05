ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Study Reveals The NFL’s “Most Supportive” Fan Base

By Andrew Gould
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NFL fanbases like to pride themselves on being the best. While it’s a subjective crown, one study attempted to quantity fan passion to see which teams have the most supportive backers. OLBG.com identified the most supportive fanbases by calculating a “Fan Score.” Total attendance, average attendance per game,...

Comments / 14

Gordie
2d ago

Easy to be a fan when they dominate for 20 years. 🤦‍♂️ What happens when they’re trash for 20 years?

10
The Spun

Tom Brady Made A Pretty Huge Purchase This Week

When you make as much money as Tom Brady does, you’re going to have a lot of disposable income. Brady has gotten involved in the word of NFTs lately, and this week, he made a sizable purchased in that marketplace. According to Boardroom, Brady purchased Bored Ape #3667 for...
NFL
The Spun

3 Teams Named Frontrunners To Sign Colin Kaepernick

Recently, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has made it increasingly clear he wants another chance to play in the NFL. Will he get one? Well, we’re skeptical, considering Kaepernick hasn’t played since 2016. But if he does wind up getting signed, Bookies.com has released betting odds on which...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
#Nba#American Football#Olbg Com#The New England Patriots#Nhl#The Golden State Warriors#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Green Bay Packers#New York Giants#Cincinnati Bengals
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Tyrann Mathieu’s true feelings on signing with new NFL team

NFL free agent Tyrann Mathieu is looking for a new home, but he is staying patient and trusting the process as he considers his options. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Mathieu is not rushing getting a deal done, which is probably why he left NOLA without a deal from the New Orleans Saints after his latest visit. However, the veteran NFL safety did say he wants to return to Louisiana and join the Saints even though they don’t have much need for him.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez reacts to low Hall of Fame vote total

Alex Rodriguez didn’t mince words: He wants to be in the Hall of Fame. “I would be terribly disappointed if I don’t get in,” the former Yankees slugger said Wednesday. Rodriguez was speaking reporters via Zoom as part of ESPN’s introduction of the new “KayRod Cast,” a Sunday Night Baseball alternate presentation with A-Rod and long-time Yankees play-by-player Michael Kay. “KayRod Cast” will debut Sunday night during Yankees-Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Rob Gronkowski Said About Patriots

“I’ve seen that happen before. Not with the Patriots, though,” Gronkowski said. “They’ll probably pull you before you hit that bonus there…. Yikes. Why is there so much animosity between players like Rob Gronkowski or Tom Brady and the New England Patriots?. “I really can’t stand...
NFL
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Bucs Sign Former Cowboys Veteran: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys lost another player from their 2021 roster on Wednesday, when safety Keanu Neal signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2016, Neal played safety the first five seasons of his career. However, after signing with Dallas last year, his old head coach Dan Quinn, the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator, moved Neal to linebacker.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Over the past few days, a rumor suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs could trade up in the 2022 NFL draft for a wide receiver has emerged. “I got a call last night from somebody who floated this rumor out that they heard about the Chiefs,” said 610’s Fescoe In The Morning. “And it was that the Chiefs trading both 1’s and their second-round picks — whether it’s 40 or 50, depending on how high they want to move up — to get to around Top 5 in the Draft. Now to get to Top 5 in the Draft, they would have to trade their two 1’s and that first second-round pick. If they want to get to 7-8 in the Draft, they can trade their two 1’s and their second second-round pick and move up to there. And the target, from what I heard yesterday, appears to be Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver out of Ohio State.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals He Reached Out To Legendary Wide Receiver

In December 2021, former NFL star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was asked about a potential comeback to the league. “Nothing’s changed on that front, Jim, for me,” Fitzgerald said, via the Arizona Cardinals’ official website. It was a bummer for fans to hear as they hoped to see Fitz give it one last go.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Patriots fans not happy with Gronk’s bonus dig

Rob Gronkowski will always be remembered for being part of three Super Bowl champion teams for the New England Patriots, but the tight end is doing himself too many favors in the eyes of Patriots fans these days. Gronk stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week and took a not-so-subtle...
TAMPA, FL
