Augusta, GA

Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas

By Staff
FOX Carolina
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Twenty-nine tornado reports across Georgia and South Carolina on Tuesday. A tornado went through the downtown Allendale area late Tuesday afternoon. Severe weather hit the southeast leaving damage, destruction, and some injuries. We have team coverage from Allendale and Bamberg County. A tornado warning...

www.foxcarolina.com

Augusta, GA
