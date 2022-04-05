Boat catches fire in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — What started out as a test drive on Tuesday turned into a raging fire for a prospective boat owner in Fall River.

Fire officials on scene tell 12 News a man was preparing to take a 22-foot boat out for a ride at the Bicentennial Park boat ramp, but the motor started smoking as soon as he started it.

The motor eventually erupted into flames, damaging the boat and charring the ramp.

The man suffered some minor burns on his hand and arm and is expected to be OK, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

