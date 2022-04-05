ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

Butler County man hoping to create more accessibility at summer camp in Chicora

By Mike Clark
wtae.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Butler County man has a dream to give more children an enjoyable summer. Danny Markel is drawing on his own experience to offer more accessibility to girls and...

www.wtae.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

19-year-old Bedford County resident becomes business owner

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)— 19-year-old Allie Snider is doing things that many folks her age don’t achieve until they’re older, and that’s running a full-time business. In March, Snider officially became a business owner after she purchased the Subway shop in Bedford on Clark Building Rd. She now runs the subway full-time with ten employees. […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County Couple Accused Of Endangering Their Kids Given Tentative Deal

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The attorney representing a Westmoreland County couple accused of watching their kids on camera and locking up the food cabinets spoke out following what was supposed to be a preliminary hearing on Tuesday. The couple was given a tentative deal, and attorney Casey White said the deal comes with the goal of Nevin and Leann Lawson getting back their three children. He said it’s a step forward in making that happen. “It’s clear their house was certainly not a house of horrors. It’s a nice home, a clean home,” said White. That’s how White described the couple’s home on...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicora, PA
County
Butler County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Butler County, PA
Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler Business Owner Arrested For Alleged Home Improvement Fraud

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – A Butler man is behind bars after police said he scammed several people out of thousands of dollars. As many as four victims came forward to say they paid Billy Abrams to do home improvement projects that he never finished. (Photo: Butler County Prison) The victims hired Abrams and his company Billy’s Plumbing and Heating. All of them paid upfront and said Abrams either didn’t finish the jobs or even start them. “I thought I recognized the name but I wasn’t sure, but then the next thing I know, the address came up and, ‘wow that’s across the street,’” one...
BUTLER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy