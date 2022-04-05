Butler County man hoping to create more accessibility at summer camp in Chicora

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – A Butler man is behind bars after police said he scammed several people out of thousands of dollars. As many as four victims came forward to say they paid Billy Abrams to do home improvement projects that he never finished. (Photo: Butler County Prison) The victims hired Abrams and his company Billy’s Plumbing and Heating. All of them paid upfront and said Abrams either didn’t finish the jobs or even start them. “I thought I recognized the name but I wasn’t sure, but then the next thing I know, the address came up and, ‘wow that’s across the street,’” one...

BUTLER, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO