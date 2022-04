Syracuse, N.Y. -- Four Onondaga County residents died of Covid-19 over the past three days, the first time the county has seen that many deaths in over a month. Hospitalizations ticked up, too, with 62 Covid-19 patients in the hospital today, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said. That’s the highest number in nearly a month; on March 6, there were 63 county residents hospitalized.

