Students charged in fight at Bluefield High School

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– A fight at Bluefield High School ended with one student receiving stitches.

According to Chief Dennis Dillow with the Bluefield Police Department, three students got into a fight.

Two students reportedly jumped onto one student and a weapon was pulled out. One student received a cut which required stitches, their injuries were not life-threatening.

Chief Dillow said it’s now in the court’s hands.

“They’ll all be charged for the assault and of course the weapon in school. That will all go through juvenile authorities and that will be up to the prosecuting’s office and juvenile authorities to follow through with any changes they deem necessary for that incident,” said Chief Dillow.

Mercer County School released a statement on Facebook that said, “The school system is prohibited from discussing student disciplinary matters further. However, the administration is deeply concerned with these patterns of inappropriate and unacceptable behaviors occurring this school year.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.