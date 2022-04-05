ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

APD working to deter youth arrests

By Molly Godley
WALB 10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is working to keep kids out of the legal system. For those who may have already been charged and arrested for a crime, they’re working to change their mindset and actions. Dr. Tamrya D. Brown works in the family protection...

