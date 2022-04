Activists and homeowners are protesting the proposed location for a new jet-fuel storage facility at the airport on the northbound side of U.S. Highway 183. Construction is scheduled to begin this spring for the project, which will include two storage tanks, each with the capacity to store 1.5 million gallons of jet fuel just 488 feet away from the homes of some Southeast Austin residents.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 19 DAYS AGO