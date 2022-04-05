ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach police looking for missing runaway girl

By Brandi Copper
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Palm Beach police are looking for a missing runaway girl. Lona Alexis, 16, was last...

NBC Miami

Missing Pembroke Pines Brothers Spotted in Dania Beach: Police

Police say two brothers who went missing late Saturday night in Pembroke Pines were spotted in another Broward County city. Pembroke Pines Police said 12-year-old Jonah Gattorno and 14-year-old Nicholas Gattorno left their home around 11 p.m. on blue bicycles with fishing poles and fishing gear. Police said the two may have planned on traveling to Key West.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
WPBF News 25

22-year-old woman killed in Boca Raton boating incident

BOCA RATON, Fla. — When friends and family talk about Lindsey Partridge, they talk about her energy and her love of life. “She had such a full life,” said her mother, Jessie Partridge. “I mean, she golfed and she hiked.”. Stay informed: Local coverage from WPBF 25...
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police confirm missing runaway teen found

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police department has confirmed that Keyanna Sylvester a runaway missing teen has been found. Sylvester has been found in Mississippi where she was suspected to have gone off to. Mobile Police thanks everyone for their help finding Sylvester.
MOBILE, AL
NBC Miami

Man Accused of Fatally Strangling Sister in Opa-locka

A man is facing a murder charge after he allegedly confessed to fatally strangling his sister at her Opa-locka home, authorities said. Daniel Alonso-Perez, 66, was arrested Sunday on a second-degree murder charge, an arrest report said. According to the report, Alonso-Perez had gone to his sister's home in the...
OPA-LOCKA, FL
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
Oxygen

Newlywed Virginia Beach Couple Found Gunned Down In Their Apartment And One Of The Victim's Brother Has Disappeared

A newlywed Virginia Beach couple was found gunned down in their apartment—and police are now searching for the missing brother of one of the victims. Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23, were discovered dead in their apartment Monday night around 6:30 p.m. by Virginia Beach Police officers in what is being described as a “double homicide,” according to a statement from police.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport police looking for missing woman

KINGSPORT — Authorities are searching for a 23-year-old woman who was reported missing Sunday in Kingsport. Elisha F. Killen was reported missing to the Kingsport Police Department by a family member, who said she had not seen or heard from Killen in more than a week. Police said they...
KINGSPORT, TN

