Speed Survey Underway at Las Positas and Modoc Roads

This game was neck and neck until the very ned, but the final winners of the 2022 March Edness game are being revealed. Our annual photo hunting game is fun and highly competitive and questions how well you know your local area. Or how well you notice and remember details about your surroundings. Or... how good you are at Google Map street views and internet sleuthing. Either way, after 20 days and numerous hours of searching, our dedicated edhat players are now being honored.

HOBBIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO