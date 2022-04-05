ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Speed Survey Underway at Las Positas and Modoc Roads

By CityofSantaBarbara
Santa Barbara Edhat
 3 days ago

City staff is performing speed surveys to establish new speed limits on Las Positas and Modoc Roads. The...

www.edhat.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFOX 14

Survey results show majority of El Pasoans want to fix roads, parks

EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — The City of El Paso will host the last bond exploration meeting on Tuesday as part of the 2022 public engagement process. On February 21, city officials announced a series of in-person and hybrid meetings would be held to collect public engagement as the city looked to identify new capital improvements projects.
EL PASO, TX
Santa Barbara Edhat

Applications Now Open for WaterWise Garden Recognition Contest

The Santa Barbara County Water Agency and participating local water providers are pleased to announce the opening of applications for the 2022WaterWise Garden Recognition Contest. The annual contest recognizes residents of Santa Barbara County who have attractive, water-efficient landscapes. Residents can apply for the contest online to compete for an agency award and the countywide grand prize. Winners will have their gardens featured online and receive an engraved stone boulder.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Organics Recycling in Santa Barbara County

Source: Santa Barbara County Public Works Department. By now you must have heard the good news that Santa Barbara County businesses and residents are recycling green waste and food waste! Fortunately, the County’s long-standing organics recycling programs and new ReSource Center will ensure that our community achieves and exceeds compliance with new statewide requirements.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

CALTRANS BRIDGE MAINTENANCE PROJECT BEGINS NEXT WEEK ON VARIOUS HIGHWAYS IN SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

A project to apply a protective coating to preserve the decks of various bridges in Santa Barbara County will begin Tuesday, April 5. This project will begin with the installation of signage and a striping operation on Highway 166 at the Miranda Creek Bridge and the Cuyama River Bridges weekdays from 7:30 am until 4 pm and during the overnight hours each week from Sunday night through Friday morning from 8 pm until 6 am.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
Santa Barbara Edhat

Isla Vista's Deltopia Weekend Kicks Off with Arrests and Medical Emergencies

The annual unsanctioned event known as Deltopia in Isla Vista is drawing big crowds this weekend as arrest reports trickle in. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reported three arrests, twenty citations, seven reports, and one traffic collision on Friday alone, the first night of Isla Vista's Deltopia weekend. The...
ISLA VISTA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

One Injured in Goleta Apartment Fire

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department (SBCFD) responded to a working structure fire in a Goleta apartment building Tuesday evening. At 6:12 p.m., crews arrived at the 300 block of Rutherford and discovered smoke coming from a multi-unit, two-story apartment building. A rapid interior attack was initiated and the fire...
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Brandishing Downtown

Isn't Coastal Dispensary on Chapala Street, not Carillo Street?. Please Login or Register to comment on this.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limits
Santa Barbara Edhat

2022 March Edness Winners Announced!

This game was neck and neck until the very ned, but the final winners of the 2022 March Edness game are being revealed. Our annual photo hunting game is fun and highly competitive and questions how well you know your local area. Or how well you notice and remember details about your surroundings. Or... how good you are at Google Map street views and internet sleuthing. Either way, after 20 days and numerous hours of searching, our dedicated edhat players are now being honored.
HOBBIES
Santa Barbara Edhat

SANTA BARBARA COUNCIL & ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETINGS: APR 4

Week of April 4-April 8: SB city council and advisory committee meetings. Santa Barbara city government: https://www.santabarbaraca.gov/gov/default.asp. All council and advisory committee meetings now are in-person; only the Council will have a hybrid access, enabling those unable to attend to access, to speak via Zoom; public comment to the commissions must be in person. Meetings will be broadcast live on City TV-Channel 18 and online at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CityTV. Written public comment is allowed via email before the beginning of the meeting - times vary, check the commission website.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Weekend Paving Work to Begin on West Carrillo Street

On Saturday, April 9, Lash Construction is scheduled to begin road resurfacing work along Carrillo Street from US-101 to Figueroa Street as part of the Safety Improvements Project on West Carrillo Street. In order to minimize traffic impacts, the paving work will be performed only on the following weekends:. April...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Earl Warren Showgrounds Community Forum

Earl Warren Showgrounds is pleased to announce its first Community Engagement Forum, which will be a regularly scheduled public meeting to discuss the community’s hopes and vision for the future of the showgrounds, and to provide updates and answer questions. Earl Warren Showgrounds leadership invites the public to join...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Santa Barbara Edhat

Solar-Powered EV Charging Stations Now Available At Lompoc Valley Medical Center

Electric vehicle drivers visiting Lompoc can now “drive on sunshine” by using solar-powered charging stations at Lompoc Valley Medical Center. Community members are welcome to charge their electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles at the hospital located at 1515 East Ocean Ave. using the Electric Vehicle Autonomous Renewable Charge (EV ARC) stations at any time of the day. The two stations are available for public use at no cost to station users with a ChargePoint™ account. First-time station users can sign up for a free ChargePoint account at https://www.chargepoint.com/drivers/activate, or through the ChargePoint mobile app.
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara County Poetry Slam Winners Announced

Congratulations to the winners of the Santa Barbara County Poetry Slam 2022! They wowed the judges with their powerfully written, original poetry. Not only were participants judged on the content of their poems, but also on performance elements like enthusiasm, delivery, and audience participation. The event took place virtually via Zoom on Thursday, March 31, 2022, to kick off April as National Poetry Month!
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

MTD TO MAKE TEMPORARY SERVICE REDUCTIONS AS OF APRIL 25

Effective Monday, April 25, 2022, Santa Barbara MTD will be temporarily lowering service levels in order to improve system reliability. During the COVID-19 pandemic, transit operators nationwide and many other industries have experienced workforce shortages, and MTD is no different. While MTD continues to recruit aggressively for bus operators, the agency has experienced a confluence of retirements and normal attrition causing a drop in the number of available bus operators. This drop coupled with the Omicron surge has meant that various bus trips are occasionally cancelled, causing uncertainty for passengers.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Climate Rally Held in Santa Barbara

Today, UCSB Environmental Affairs Board, Sunrise Santa Barbara, the Society of Fearless Grandmothers, SB 350, and SBCAN came together at the Santa Barbara County Admin Building to call on Governor Newsom to end oil and gas permits in California. This was one of 11 such actions across the state, coordinated...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara County to Hold Budget Workshops Next Week

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will hold budget workshops on April 11, 12, and 14, beginning at 9 a.m. each day in the County Administration Building, Fourth Floor Hearing Room, 105 East Anapamu Street. The public is encouraged to follow the proceedings via the County’s website, YouTube and on cable TV channel 20. To watch in Spanish, Cox and Comcast subscribers can enable SAP in their language settings.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Isla Vista Juggling Festival

Event Date: Friday, May 6, 2022 - 18:00 to Sunday, May 8, 2022 - 17:00. Jugglers from all over the Western US and beyond come to share their knowledge and skills! The longest running juggler’s festival in a single location in the US!. The general public is invited to...
ISLA VISTA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Mountain Trails at Midland School with SYVR

Tobe Mule and I ventured up and over to the Santa Ynez Valley, where a bright sunny day awaited on which to explore the trails on the 2,860 acre property of the Midland School. Joining 5 other members of the Santa Ynez Valley Riders, we followed a trail along Figueroa...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Bird Family Moves Into Local Bird House

Last month we posted a photo of a bird checking out a local birdhouse, courtesy of edhat reader and human neighbor Dave. We held a caption contest for edhatters to decide on the "best" caption. Of course, it had something to do with Santa Barbara housing costs. Edhat reader Dave...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy