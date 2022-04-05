ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Eric Adams reflects on first 100 days in office

By Marcia Kramer
 3 days ago

Eric Adams reflects on his first 100 days as mayor of New York City 04:03

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is coming up on 100 days in office and he has wasted no time letting New Yorkers know there's a new sheriff in town. He has taken down homeless encampments and started a new anti-gun unit .

CBS2's Marcia Kramer recently sat down with him for an exclusive interview about what it's like to be the boss of the Big Apple.

Mark Twain once said that clothes make the man and Adams has taken that to heart. He may have looked casual on the campaign trail, but now that he's the mayor, it's spiffy suits and carefully chosen ties. Ask him why and you get you get an unvarnished Eric-ism.

"Before people eat a meal, they see the meal. Before people hear what I have to say, they must look and say he knows what he's saying," Adams said.

Adams has no shortage of confidence in himself, his legendary swagger. But when Kramer asked him how his life has changed since he took the oath of office on Jan. 1, he said it wasn't the type of problem but the number.

"The volume is a lot every day, all day. No more drinking out of a garden hose. You're drinking out of a fire hose," he said.

He said his best day so far was announcing a program to create jobs for foster children. He said his worst day was when NYPD officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were killed and he had to face their families at the hospital .

"It was just so panful. I remember walking into the room and watching the faces and, you know, sometimes pain reaches an intensity point and then starts to dissipate and in that hospital it never dissipated. It just stayed at the level of pain. It was hard. It was hard," Adams said.

"Repeatedly over the past few days you've said you inherited a dysfunctional city. Who's to blame for that?" Kramer asked.

"It's a combination. We create crises and we've normalized them by siloing government. So people say, 'Eric, what's the one thing that you're going to do?'" I'm going to make government work together as a team," Adams said.

"Some people say you're the anti-de Blasio. Do you think that's true?" Kramer asked.

"No, I'm just a pro-Eric, because you know people want to compare you to de Blasio. They want to compare to Giuliani. They want to compare you to Dinkins," Adams said.

"So who do you want them to compare you to?" Kramer asked.

"I think the perfect combination for me is, I always say two, but it's actually three," Adams said.

Adams mention David Dinkins, Mike Bloomberg and Ed Koch, adding he sees a lot of Koch in himself.

"Mayor Koch, Koch was a character," Adams said.

On day one Adams pledged to, in his words, "get stuff done."

And so far that includes putting more cops in the subway, establishing neighborhood safety teams to get guns off the street , issuing a promise to improve safety at 1,000 traffic intersections, and offering a blueprint for economic recovery.

He also ran into a buzzsaw of criticism when, as part of that economic recovery, he decided to lift the vaccine mandate for sports and entertainment figures like Kyrie Irving . Public employees were furious because more than 1,400 lost their jobs because they wouldn't get the vaccine . Thousands more could lose their appeals.

Kramer asked the mayor if he would rehire those who lost their jobs, especially the cops, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel. The answer was a firm "no." He said they just have to get the vaccine.

"If you love the job, you're not going to allow a COVID shot to get in the way," Adams said.

Adams is already deep into planning his next 100 days, but first he says he's going to give a major address to New Yorkers to tell them the scope of the problems he has discovered since taking office.

He calls it an "FDR moment."

Comments / 5

Hal Thomas
3d ago

100 days of crime everday, no wonder he's packing Heat, he knows how dangerous his people are 💩

Reply
7
CBS New York

It's getting harder to find an attorney for those facing eviction in New York

NEW YORK - If you're facing eviction, it may be harder to get a free attorney. Tuesday, Legal Aid attorneys said they cannot take new housing court cases in Queens this month, highlighting a much bigger problem. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas explain why, and what this means for tenants. "I'm scared right now," said Arrouna Soumarhoro, who has lived in a Bronx apartment for more than 20 years, but is now facing eviction despite trying to pay his landlord thousands of dollars. "Have you been to court with a lawyer?" Cline-Thomas asked. "No, I go by myself," he said. "If I go by myself, I'll never...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Salary transparency law faces questions from City Council

NEW YORK - Just weeks before a new salary transparency law was set to take effect, it's being questioned by City Council members. On Tuesday, a virtual hearing discussed pushing back and making changes to the law that requires New York City employers to disclose the minimum and maximum salaries for all job postings.Advocates say salary transparency is crucial for economic equality for women and people of color. Critics say amendments are needed like, like excluding job listings for remote workers and exempting businesses with fewer than 15 employees. Some business leaders worry it could spark salary inflation, leaving small businesses unable to afford workers, adding they need more time to prepare. "As you know, small business particularly lost a lot during the pandemic," said Kathryn Wylde, president of the Partnership for New York City. "The time to inform them just isn't there and to educate them on compliance." "When you hide information, it doesn't help anyone, it doesn't move anything forward, it continues to perpetuate the problem," said entrepreneur Yolanda Johnson. City Hall is still reviewing the proposed tweaks to the law. The bill's implementation is already being overseen by the city's Human Rights Commission. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Gingrich: The 'Rip Van Winkle' presidency of Biden is embarrassing DC's elite

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told Fox News it is clear the establishment is embarrassed by President Biden, who almost seems like he's "already retired." After Politico published an article bemoaning the "boredom" of the Biden presidency and his frequent eschewing of Washington for Delaware, Gingrich surmised the media and D.C. social scene doesn't find Biden boring, as stated, but rather embarrassing, especially in public appearances.
DELAWARE STATE
