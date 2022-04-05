ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids man delivers 550 lbs of medical supplies to Ukraine

By Max Goldwasser
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02zykF_0f0PRLKS00

As the Russia-Ukraine war rages on, Ukraine continues to struggle to get even the most basic needs to its people. One Grand Rapids nurse is doing what he can to bridge that gap.

Thad Cummings just returned from Lviv, Ukraine, where he delivered 550 pounds of medical supplies. He told FOX 17 Tuesday, even as their country gets torn apart, Ukrainians still have hope knowing people, like himself, are willing to help.

Cummings, an emergency department nurse at North Ottawa Community Health System, is trained to help people at their lowest points. After seeing the devastation in Ukraine, he knew he had to do something.

“I think the blunt reality is there’s a lot of pain and brokenness in this world," said Cummings. "How are we going to individually, collectively, communally use these skill sets that we have to try and address some of this pain and brokenness in the world?"

Cummings found the answer by turning to his own skill set — medicine. So, he contacted a charity in Ukraine called Charity Foundation Source of Revival (CFSR), who sent back a lengthy list of different needs, from antibiotics to blood pressure medicine.

Cummings then went around buying supplies with the help of some community support, but also had to max out his credit cards to get everything he wanted to bring.

RELATED: Ukraine's Zelenskyy draws parallels with invasion to 1937 bombing of Guernica by Nazi aircraft

“Turns out medicine is very expensive; it’s not always that cheap," Cummings joked.

After spending $8,000, Cummings collected 550 pounds of medical supplies, packing it all into 10 bags of luggage, a backpack and a carry on.

Cummings then flew into Poland and was driven to Lviv, a sort of safe haven city in Ukraine near the border.

CFSR put his supplies into utility vans, along with food and other necessities, and drove them into war zones with active fighting. On their way out, they picked up women and children to smuggle them to safety.

“It is oftentimes these simple acts that bring just a little bit of hope in some of the darkest times that this generation may ever experience in their life," said Cummings.

In a video recorded on Cummings's phone, one of the Ukrainian doctors expressed her gratitude: “Everybody says thank you so, so, so, so much," she said.

After showing FOX 17 that video, Cummings said, “These are the glimmers of hope that keep that fire going in the Ukrainian people."

Cummings came back to the states on Saturday, but after seeing his impact, he's already preparing to do this again.

“Your actions matter," he said. "Your help matters. I may be lucky enough to see it where many people don’t, but it is real for them. Their joy and their tears are a beautiful and difficult reminder of the difficulties in this life. At the same time, we can all make a difference.”

Cummings said his next trip to Ukraine is planned for April 20. Anyone who wants to contribute can connect with Cummings over email: thadcummings@gmail.com.

RELATED: US and allies in Europe set to announce new sanctions on Russia

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Health
Grand Rapids, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Daily Mail

Putin 'agrees to meet Zelensky': Russian President 'is ready to talk' with Ukrainian leader after he accused his troops of war crimes – as his deputy PM refuses to give up territory

Vladimir Putin has reportedly 'finally agreed' to meet in person with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for peace talks. The Russian tyrant will allegedly meet Zelensky 'at some point', the Express reported, after the Ukrainian leader accused Russia of 'war crimes' amid the bombing of an art school and theatre in Mariupol where civilians were sheltering.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Medical Supplies#Ukrainians#Cfsr#Nazi
Daily Mail

Russian POW says he was told to shoot CIVILIANS and was part of a unit sent to capture Kharkiv in three days before being captured by Ukrainian forces

A captured Russian commander has revealed he was told to shoot civilians and was part of a unit sent to capture Kharkiv in three days. The man, a platoon leader in Russia's military according to Ukrainian authorities, said Vladimir Putin had ordered the troops to occupy the city of Kharkiv before advancing and capturing other Ukrainian cities.
MILITARY
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Putin will have to bring his invasion of Ukraine to a halt, says ex-US general: ‘He has no choice’

Vladimir Putin could soon be forced to bring to an end his month-long unprovoked assault on Ukraine amid heavy troop losses in a campaign that has lost momentum, says a former US general.Retired US Army Brig Gen Kevin Ryan, who is also a Russia specialist, says that the Kremlin has “failed to accomplish” its “main military goals” in quickly seizing Kyiv and removing the country’s elected leadership.And now he says that bringing the conflict to an end quickly is the “most likely scenario” more than a month into the attack.“Putin will have to halt his war in Ukraine sooner...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS News

Ukraine says Russia's Putin has "ordered the preparation of a terrorist attack" on Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine claimed on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had "ordered the preparation of a terrorist attack" on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The main electric supply to the plant — site of the 1986 explosion and meltdown that traumatized the world — was cut off on Wednesday, with Ukrainian authorities blaming Russia's invading forces for the blackout and warning that it could lead to "nuclear discharge."
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Doing their duty? Wounded Russian soldiers look distinctly awkward as they are handed courage medals by Putin’s deputy defence minister after fighting during the invasion of Ukraine

Footage has emerged of several wounded Russian soldiers frozen with fear and regret as they wait in line to receive medals of honour from Russia's deputy minister of defence. The soldiers had not long returned from the frontlines in Ukraine, where they had sustained a variety of crippling injuries amid Putin's invasion.
MILITARY
WHIO Dayton

Moscow sets 5 a.m. Monday deadline for Ukraine to surrender Mariupol; Ukraine declines

MOSCOW — Russia’s defense ministry issued an ultimatum late Sunday to those people who remain hunkered down in the besieged eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. “Lay down your arms… A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed… All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol,” Col.-Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Defense Management Center, said during a Sunday news briefing, The Guardian reported.
POLITICS
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy